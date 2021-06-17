FROSTMAN COLUMN: Mask freedom sought by parents in schools

Some of the groups will also have commentary about subjects like critical race theory, medical freedoms, school budgetary waste, vaccine mandates and other topics a high number of parents find worthy of discussion. Other groups also seek to avoid areas of potential controversy that would potentially split their cause.

These groups have formed and more are forming every day, because parents just want to be heard, and to get board members to understand the negative impacts, perhaps unseen at the moment, these restrictions, along with the social distancing and lack of interaction with other students, are having on their children. They feel their voices and opinions aren’t being heard by the education elites, who purport to “have the best interest of the child in mind,” and who are dismissive of what the parents think or believe.