FROSTMAN COLUMN: Mask freedom sought by parents in schools

A group of parents and community members gathered Monday evening at Baraboo High School to watch and offer comments at the most recent school board meeting. Attendance at board meetings rarely, if ever, overflows into the room adjacent to the meeting area, utilized to allow better distancing. A number of the attendees sported signs saying “Unmask Our Kids” #wetheparents.
A grassroots movement has caught fire across both Wisconsin and America of parents who are seeking mask relief for their kids. Caught in the web of an ever-changing environment of whether schools are in-person, virtual, hybrid and more, trying to get youngsters to wear uncomfortable facemasks and stay “distanced” from their friends, many parents are saying they’ve simply had enough, and want our children unmasked in school environments if the parents choose. The goal is simply to make mask wearing optional.
Few people will question your decision to wear a mask. It may evoke an eye roll if accompanied by a face shield, but most understand it’s your decision. There aren’t quite as many confrontations of non-mask wearers as a few months back, but that’s because most mask-requiring stipulations are now gone.
These “#wetheparent” Facebook groups now represent hundreds of communities sharing a common goal. It is wonderfully refreshing to see parental engagement on such an enthusiastic level, though it is a product of long-term frustration with public school districts and their approaches not only to the COVID-19 challenges, but a number of other initiatives as well.
Some of the groups will also have commentary about subjects like critical race theory, medical freedoms, school budgetary waste, vaccine mandates and other topics a high number of parents find worthy of discussion. Other groups also seek to avoid areas of potential controversy that would potentially split their cause.
These groups have formed and more are forming every day, because parents just want to be heard, and to get board members to understand the negative impacts, perhaps unseen at the moment, these restrictions, along with the social distancing and lack of interaction with other students, are having on their children. They feel their voices and opinions aren’t being heard by the education elites, who purport to “have the best interest of the child in mind,” and who are dismissive of what the parents think or believe.
In the most recent board meeting prior to Monday, the Baraboo School Board voted to make masks “optional” for teachers and staff during the summer session, but require students to remain masked at all times. Not one board member at that meeting, nor at Monday’s meeting, had the wherewithal to ask what a kid would feel, being masked all year – then walking into a classroom, and seeing all the students masked, but the teacher and staff mask-free. What kind of message does that send to our children? It sends a message that they are a danger to themselves, and those around them.
It was refreshing to see involved and engaged parents speak with courage and conviction, and become more engaged in the actions of their school board. Across America, there is a great awakening of the need to be involved in local government, including school boards, as well as municipal and county boards. Remember the old Tip O’Neill quote, “all politics is local.”
It has been widely shared that COVID numbers are way down. As of Monday, June 14, the reported 7-day average of confirmed cases was 112 statewide with about 6 million folks living in Wisconsin. This is a far cry from the mid-November numbers, when the 7-day average hovered around 6,500 cases per day. Yet several board members wanted to keep the restrictions in place.
For those wanting to know who’s who, a motion was introduced by Paul Kujak, seconded by Kevin Vodak to allow all age groups to go mask-free immediately. A long discussion ensued, with a few wonderful perspectives, and a few that were head-scratchers. A vote was taken. Three members voted in favor of the motion, Kujak, Vodak, and Tim Heilman. Those who opposed were Mike Kohlmann, Nancy Thome, and Alex Schenck. Board member Gwynne Peterson was not in attendance, so the tied vote meant the motion did not pass, so no changes were made based on that motion. A defeat for those wanting maskless kids. Two other motions allowing kids to be mask free outside, and kids 12 and older could go mask free as of July 7 passed unanimously.
This is happening across the region, the state, and all of America. In continuing onerous requirements, along with other concerning developments, schools have awakened parents, and we welcome them as dogged activists for their kids. Find a group today.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.