FROSTMAN COLUMN: Massive bill to overhaul elections harmful to Wisconsin

This legislation requires that clerk’s offices remain open at least 10 hours per day, including weekends, for 15 consecutive days prior to the election. Here in Central Wisconsin, imagine any one of a few dozen small townships across the region, or small villages, and ask their municipal clerks if they’re ready to be open 10 hours a day for all 15 days prior to the election. No consideration to the needs and requirements of our rural communities was taken into account for this legislation.

There’s much more, including undermining the efforts of 36 states which now use some form of voter ID. It’s a simple process to have identification. Millions of those whom Democrats would refer to as somehow “disenfranchised” possess ID’s, as they work, earn incomes, pay taxes, hold accounts, and all the rest.

The bill seeks to wrest much of the control now possessed by the individual states. It may run contrary to Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution, which states “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”