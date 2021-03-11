FROSTMAN COLUMN: Massive bill to overhaul elections harmful to Wisconsin

Lest anyone believe the new Congress and President Joe Biden would seek to project any unity in America after a most contentious election season with the electorate bitterly divided, you’d be sadly mistaken.
Upon the gavel falling upon the new Congressional session, the battle lines were drawn, and the progressive left wing of the Democratic Party immediately sought to turn any chance at cooperation into a deeper partisan divide.
The first legislation taken up by the new Congress was H.R. 1—The For the People Act, a re-introduction of a failed measure that in many respects, is essentially a federal takeover of our election process from the individual states. It’s an 800-page monstrosity. There’s much to object to in this legislation, but I want to focus on a couple of key provisions that are particularly onerous to both the state of Wisconsin, and the makeup of our region in general.
Obtained from a Congressional office and publicly available, Section 1611/306 of the H.R. 1 deals with early voting. In general terms, early voting largely favors urban populations. Most small villages and townships have very limited office hours, whereas a large city will offer far more hours where a clerk’s office may be open and available to allow voting.
This bill, in section 306 states, “The early voting period required under this subsection with respect to an election shall consist of a period of consecutive days (including weekends) which begins on the 15th day before the date of the election (or, at the option of the State, on a day prior to the 15th day before the date of the election) and ends on the date of the election.” Subsection (1) “allow such voting for no less than 10 hours on each day.”
This legislation requires that clerk’s offices remain open at least 10 hours per day, including weekends, for 15 consecutive days prior to the election. Here in Central Wisconsin, imagine any one of a few dozen small townships across the region, or small villages, and ask their municipal clerks if they’re ready to be open 10 hours a day for all 15 days prior to the election. No consideration to the needs and requirements of our rural communities was taken into account for this legislation.
There’s much more, including undermining the efforts of 36 states which now use some form of voter ID. It’s a simple process to have identification. Millions of those whom Democrats would refer to as somehow “disenfranchised” possess ID’s, as they work, earn incomes, pay taxes, hold accounts, and all the rest.
The bill seeks to wrest much of the control now possessed by the individual states. It may run contrary to Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution, which states “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”
The danger faced by implementation of this legislation is the continuation of a federal grab for power, and securing Democrat partisan control of the election process. It would allow unfettered voting by mail, described in Subtitle (I) of the Brennan Center analysis, “This subtitle would, among other things, require states to allow any eligible voter to vote by mail in federal elections, require states to allow voters to request mail-in ballots online or by phone, and prohibit states from requiring voters casting a ballot by mail to provide identification aside from a signature,” along with creating a separate set of rules for federal elections differing from other elections. This bill is not the much-needed election reform this state and this nation so desperately need. Thank goodness it has little chance in the Senate.
Our state needs election reform, largely in the simple enforcement of our existing laws, and not pandering skirts aside from the law promulgated by the Wisconsin Election Commission.
I also want to make an announcement this week. You’ll note my brief “bio” at the end of the column no longer states any affiliation with the Republican Party of Sauk County. I voluntarily chose not to seek a full term as the county chairman, and no longer hold that position. I took on that task solely after the previous chair stepped down, and chose to step out of that role. It is my intent to continue to share my thoughts with you each week.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.