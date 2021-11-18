FROSTMAN COLUMN: ‘Meatflation,' the new buzz word to describe rising food prices

About six months ago, I used this space to talk about the dangers of the inflationary pressures caused by rampant government spending and stimulus funds pumping too much unearned money into the economy at one time.
That May 20 column referenced a May 16 story in The Hill where Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said, “there’s never been a time that I know of in history where you have had a significant increase in money supply where you don’t have inflation.”
Instead of heeding abundant warning signs of inflation, President Joe Biden and his administration stayed on the same course of runaway spending, and Congressional Democrats have spent much of the past six months trying to one-up one another on their proposals for the size of the infrastructure and social spending bills. Here’s a lesson in Economics 101. You don’t reduce inflation through more spending. Even a Nov. 14 NBC News story acknowledged, “the basic economics are easy to understand: Prices are going up because demand is out-stripping supply.”
Where does that leave those in Wisconsin and the rest of Americans as we approach the holiday season? A Nov. 10 Forbes story introduced Americans to a new term I doubt anyone had heard before…”meatflation.” The story stated that “amid a higher than expected 6.2% increase in consumer prices in October compared to the same month last year, the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs rose 11.9%, the fastest increase since December 1990, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with beef prices up 20.1%, and pork prices up 14.1%. The massive rise in the cost of meat is the root of the term “meatflation.” The most troubling statistic of all was that, “the price of bacon and related products jumped 20.2%.” If nothing else is important, we must consider the ramifications of much higher prices for bacon!
The Nov. 14 Wall Street Journal Editorial Report also reported that gas prices are up 49.6% from October 2020 to October 2021. It also stated, “real wages are falling” according to the Labor Department, that “when adjusted for inflation, real wages are down 2.2% since January.” Despite the Biden administration touting wage growth in 2021, we’re actually losing ground. This current round of inflation is more than cutting into any recent wage increases you may have experienced. When asked how much responsibility for inflation the current administration’s policies bear, panelist Kimberley Strassel said, “they bear entire responsibility, as this is ‘policy-fueled.’”
The whopping 6.2% increase in consumer prices in October is the highest in 30 years. The Biden administration had widely shrugged off the reports of inflation as “transitory.” However, the NBC story also reported on a tweet from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia who tweeted, “By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is getting worse. From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and (Washington) D.C. can no longer afford the economic pain Americans feel every day.”
If you haven’t already experienced it, you’ll feel the pain when shopping for your Thanksgiving turkey amid this “meatflation.” I was intrigued to read a Nov. 14 story in Newsweek about a small city in Florida. For nearly 70 years, the Seville “Turkey Shoot” was a contest where residents would fire shotguns at a target to win a frozen turkey. “This year’s festivities, however, have been canceled due to the rising cost of food as the U.S. grapples with soaring inflation.” Perhaps the city of Seville can try dropping turkeys from a helicopter, as the classic “WKRP in Cincinnati” sitcom tried in 1978. Well maybe not, that didn’t go too well.
Of course, soaring prices for energy and food staples are no laughing matter for folks across the state of Wisconsin, or the nation. You’ll feel it every time you go to the grocery store, the gas pump, or really, make any type of purchase. This holiday season promises to be far more expensive than the last.
Pumping more money into the economy without addressing the problems in labor and supply shortages will only make the problems worse. It’s time for the Biden administration to rethink its hostility toward the oil industry, and allow more oil to hit the markets, which would likely cause a decrease in gas prices. The regulatory burden surrounding supply chains could be eased to assist in bringing more products to markets. Those measures, however salient, won’t likely score any political points with those who look to more government largesse as the cure-all for any challenges facing Americans.
Spend your holiday dollars wisely, and let those in power, especially those in Washington, D.C., stop the spending spree that’s costing us so dearly.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.