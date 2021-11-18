FROSTMAN COLUMN: ‘Meatflation,' the new buzz word to describe rising food prices

About six months ago, I used this space to talk about the dangers of the inflationary pressures caused by rampant government spending and stimulus funds pumping too much unearned money into the economy at one time.

That May 20 column referenced a May 16 story in The Hill where Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said, “there’s never been a time that I know of in history where you have had a significant increase in money supply where you don’t have inflation.”

Instead of heeding abundant warning signs of inflation, President Joe Biden and his administration stayed on the same course of runaway spending, and Congressional Democrats have spent much of the past six months trying to one-up one another on their proposals for the size of the infrastructure and social spending bills. Here’s a lesson in Economics 101. You don’t reduce inflation through more spending. Even a Nov. 14 NBC News story acknowledged, “the basic economics are easy to understand: Prices are going up because demand is out-stripping supply.”