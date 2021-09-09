FROSTMAN COLUMN: Minnesota pipeline controversy impacts Wisconsin users

The pipeline is nearly complete. The same story also related, “more than 3,000 workers continued the final stages of construction on the 340-mile stretch of pipeline. Enbridge says the new Line 3 is on track to be operating by the fourth quarter of this year.” The enbridge.com website detailed the permitting process for different stretches, and the final Minnesota stretch was permitted for completion in December 2020. It also noted the Wisconsin segment’s completion in May 2018.

The near-completion of an approved project replacing an existing dated pipeline didn’t stop some very progressive members of the House nicknamed “The Squad” from visiting Minnesota on Sept. 3. A WCCO-Channel 4 story that described the pipeline as “more than 90% done” featured a Minneapolis press conference with Minnesota’s own Ilhan Omar, and where Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib stated, “look, I’m here to shut it down.” The MPR story cited earlier also stated, “over a thousand people filled the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul last week.”

Pipeline operator Enbridge keeps winning in court. An Aug. 25 Fox Business story, related that the “Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from opponents,” which “[upheld] a June decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals to allow the project’s construction to proceed.”