FROSTMAN COLUMN: Mother's Day a perfect time for reflection and appreciation

It’s Sunday evening, and I am in a common repose, congregating and contemplating thoughts when I think of an old Sunday evening common occurrence of bygone conversations with my mom.
Mom has been gone for nearly 12 years now, and despite my possessing a few more wrinkles, gray at the temples, and more salt than pepper in my beard, I still miss those conversations and the chances to create new memories. I still hear her voice. Not the frail and challenged voice of her last years, but the voice I remember growing up. She’ll never stop being my mom, and I would cherish just one more conversation.
This coming Sunday we celebrate Mother’s Day. Yes, of course, every day should be Mother’s Day, when we take a moment to recognize the influence and love of our moms. This can also be a day of angst for those whose relationships are strained, or didn’t have the opportunity to flourish.
For many years, while on my own path several thousand miles from “home,” the conversations were typically light and informational, sort of the latest news, lacking depth of emotion or purpose. It wasn’t really until returning to the Midwest about 20 years ago that conversations deepened. There was a sort of attempt to make up for lost time, and fatherhood helped to bring out some of the need for depth. I will be forever thankful that my children had the chance to know mom, albeit for a much briefer time than hoped, but I know my children will remember those times. I so wish she had been able to see the accomplishments of the now-young adults as they graduated high school, as my daughter went off to college, or when my son completed his military training.
Mom was born in the depths of the Depression in the blue-collar city of Superior, with few luxuries afforded their large family, and she saw several older brothers enter the service for World War II. I don’t think she ate in a restaurant until high school, and her family considered it a treat to get store-bought bread. Mom was pretty no-nonsense. If she thought you were capable of more, she’d let you know. You learned to appreciate what you had as both my parents came from hard-scrabble beginnings. If a phone rings at our home from a child on a Sunday night, it’s my daughter calling, and surprising no one, she doesn’t call her dad. My wife and daughter have a closeness I’ll never match. There is a certain quality that is typically reserved for moms that most dads just don’t have. As the French would say, a certain “je ne sais quoi.” It means “I don’t know what,” but includes a certain mystery or flair. It’s hard to pinpoint as to whether it is simply a nurturing tendency, but there is a quality of the care and concern exuded by moms.
It was once hip for Monday Night footballers to throw a “Hi, Mom” at the camera, to say they’re doing OK. Research shows moms of young kids hear “Mom” an average of 942,615 times per day. Such popularity. If available in your own world, who was the one who tended to your wounds from playing outside? Who did you seek out when you weren’t feeling well? Who expresses the most heartfelt emotions of penultimate joy and deep sadness?
As I am finding now, you don’t outgrow parenting. No matter your respective ages, she’s still your mom, and I her son. She never stopped with caring or concern for my path in life, along with the paths of so many more.
Who else can be in charge of the family’s social calendar? For years we’ve gotten the same basic “Mom’s Family Calendar,” and the apparent sexism doesn’t bother me one bit. I had no ability to keep track of all the various events and activities in which the kids participated over the years.
I know for many, Mother’s Day won’t offer the traditional fixings, or the type of relationship so many cherish, and my hope is that this coming Sunday offers a bit of solace, however it can happen. For those who have relationships with their moms, or wives who are moms, try and take some time for remembrance. You’ll not be able to match what she provides to you, but she’ll probably know and understand that as well. For those whose moms no longer with us, may there be a pause in your day for a moment of reflection. Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.