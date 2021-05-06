FROSTMAN COLUMN: Mother's Day a perfect time for reflection and appreciation

Mom was born in the depths of the Depression in the blue-collar city of Superior, with few luxuries afforded their large family, and she saw several older brothers enter the service for World War II. I don’t think she ate in a restaurant until high school, and her family considered it a treat to get store-bought bread. Mom was pretty no-nonsense. If she thought you were capable of more, she’d let you know. You learned to appreciate what you had as both my parents came from hard-scrabble beginnings. If a phone rings at our home from a child on a Sunday night, it’s my daughter calling, and surprising no one, she doesn’t call her dad. My wife and daughter have a closeness I’ll never match. There is a certain quality that is typically reserved for moms that most dads just don’t have. As the French would say, a certain “je ne sais quoi.” It means “I don’t know what,” but includes a certain mystery or flair. It’s hard to pinpoint as to whether it is simply a nurturing tendency, but there is a quality of the care and concern exuded by moms.