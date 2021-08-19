FROSTMAN COLUMN: Much of today's racial agenda seems contrary to Dr King's Dream

Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” enthralled thousands at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963. Among King’s statements was “I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”
King’s intent was that all would work together, united to a common cause. He envisioned a society where you weren’t defined by your skin color, stating, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of [their] character.”
We reflect on the time in our nation’s history that sparked his actions. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed amid continuing racial tensions, particularly in the South. Every political system has flaws brought on by the simple fact of being institutions crafted and run by individuals. America has made tremendous strides through the course of its history in race relations. Given those times, and progress made since, who would have pondered nearly 60 years later, we would be talking about whether a boulder was racist.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison shared the story on Aug. 6, regarding the Chamberlain Rock. That same year, a local newspaper used a deeply offensive racial slur to describe the large, dark rock, a sad term used in those days. The rock has sat in the same place for nearly 100 years, a “large example of a pre-Cambrian glacial erratic.”
The Wisconsin Black Student Union and others led an effort to remove the boulder, as they perceived it to be a symbol of past racism and hatred. On Aug. 6, funded by private donations, the 42-ton boulder was moved to university-owned land, and will be referred to as a glacial erratic.
Perhaps there were those offended by the one-time usage of a racial slur nearly 100 years ago, but we also have to make an assessment on what types of symbols or behaviors will necessitate a response. It’s still simply a rock, and you can make the choice whether to be offended by a slur used many years ago, or simply see the rock as an example of the natural history of the area.
Instead of working on ways to bring people groups together, many are working with agendas to attempt to divide Americans based on their race, a complete reversal of the integration of society fought for so valiantly for the past several generations.
On Aug. 11 FoxBusiness story stated, “American Express subjected its employees to a series of critical race theory training sessions that encouraged staff to rank themselves on a hierarchy of ‘privilege’.” Where do folks get their white privilege?
We hear terms like diversity, equity, and inclusion bantered about daily. The term equity in this context is intended to produce equal outcomes, no matter the consequences, rather than using the principle of equality whose goal is equal opportunity for all. Equity, and terms like social and racial justice ask all to view every aspect of our society through the lens of race, and that the color of your skin determines whether you are an oppressor or oppressed by an idea of systemic racism. This inherently creates racial divisions. The proof comes in the unwillingness of public schools to reveal information.
The biggest battleground for this push in divisiveness is in our public schools. On Aug. 11, the Joint Committee on Education held a nearly eight-hour hearing. Senate/Assembly Bill 411 governing racial and other matters used in pupil instruction and teacher training, and SB 463/AB 488 requiring school boards to make curriculum materials readily available to members of the public. I strongly support both these measures.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.