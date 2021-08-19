FROSTMAN COLUMN: Much of today's racial agenda seems contrary to Dr King's Dream

The Wisconsin Black Student Union and others led an effort to remove the boulder, as they perceived it to be a symbol of past racism and hatred. On Aug. 6, funded by private donations, the 42-ton boulder was moved to university-owned land, and will be referred to as a glacial erratic.

Perhaps there were those offended by the one-time usage of a racial slur nearly 100 years ago, but we also have to make an assessment on what types of symbols or behaviors will necessitate a response. It’s still simply a rock, and you can make the choice whether to be offended by a slur used many years ago, or simply see the rock as an example of the natural history of the area.

Instead of working on ways to bring people groups together, many are working with agendas to attempt to divide Americans based on their race, a complete reversal of the integration of society fought for so valiantly for the past several generations.

On Aug. 11 FoxBusiness story stated, “American Express subjected its employees to a series of critical race theory training sessions that encouraged staff to rank themselves on a hierarchy of ‘privilege’.” Where do folks get their white privilege?