FROSTMAN COLUMN: New Texas law may impact the abortion debate locally

They gather, come wind or rain, or a cold snap in early October. They gather to advocate for and celebrate life. Each year since 1987, many have gathered across the nation for the annual Life Chain event, and this coming Sunday is the next installment.
Many will spread themselves out along Highway 33 in Baraboo and other locations, holding up pro-life signs, extoling the sanctity of life. Hundreds of passing vehicles will give thumbs-up gestures, polite waves or nods. Just a few detractors will make their opinions known, but those who stand on the roadways will not be swayed in their resolve to fight for the unborn.
According to lifechain.org, more than 2,000 cities across North America, including several area locations, will host events. Life Chain Sunday is part of the larger event known as the “40 Days for Life.” These events are focused on the sanctity of unborn human life, and the continual movement to end abortion.
A Jan. 22 Fox News story, shared around the time of the anniversary of the controversial Roe v. Wade decision in January 1973, reported it is estimated more than 62 million abortions have occurred in the United States in the nearly 50 years since that landmark ruling.
Long before the days of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion was a controversial topic. It remains one of the most sensitive, heartfelt, and contentious matters we face today. Both sides, whether it is those who favor the right to end any pregnancy at any time, or those steeled in their resolve to protect the unborn, the lines are often rather clearly drawn.
A recent change in abortion law in Texas has brought a new round of attention to the debate. A May 19 Texas Tribune story, provided some details regarding the new law, stating, “Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law…a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks.” This timeframe for these and other proposals are often referred to as “heartbeat bills,” as many contend a fetal heartbeat can be heard as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
The new Texas law has differences from other restrictive measures. The story also stated, “Texas’ version has a twist. Instead of having the government enforce the law, the bill turns the reins over to private citizens — who are newly empowered to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a fetal “heartbeat” has been detected. “
A Sept. 10 follow-up story in the Texas Tribune, updated how the law has been received by the courts. It shared the law’s rationale, stating, “not only are private individuals allowed to enforce the law by suing others, but the state is prevented from enforcing or attempting to enforce the law.” In the first go-round, “the Supreme Court on Sept. 1 referred to (no enforcement by the state) in its decision to reject an emergency request to block the law.”
Undoubtedly, there will be further court actions on the controversial law. The story also shared legal experts have said the law is a “’radical expansion’ of standing.” I am certainly not an attorney, nor is this any type of legal interpretation, but perhaps the simplest way to refer to “standing” in a legal sense is to determine what type of harm or injury the party bringing suit has suffered.
Would such a measure have any hope of passing in Wisconsin? With the current occupant of the governor’s chair in Tony Evers, it wouldn’t stand any chance at all. In his time in office, Evers has clearly shown a stance favoring continued abortion rights, as measures aimed at protecting the unborn have met an obstacle in Gov. Evers.
Even the staunchest supporters of the pro-life movement are watching Texas with a great deal of interest. Will it ultimately stand? Will the Texas law create a cavalcade of civil suits that will be challenging to manage, and will any of those suits prevail? We all face many more questions than answers at this point.
The question of abortion sparks deep emotions on both sides. It is ultimately a question that concerns what will happen to a separate living person, regardless of whether they have been born yet or not. I would invite you to join those who will stand for the sanctity of life this coming Sunday, along those highways and thoroughfares, in unity, to speak for those millions of individuals who have gone before you, and stand up for those who cannot yet speak for themselves.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.