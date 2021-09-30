FROSTMAN COLUMN: New Texas law may impact the abortion debate locally

A recent change in abortion law in Texas has brought a new round of attention to the debate. A May 19 Texas Tribune story, provided some details regarding the new law, stating, “Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law…a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks.” This timeframe for these and other proposals are often referred to as “heartbeat bills,” as many contend a fetal heartbeat can be heard as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The new Texas law has differences from other restrictive measures. The story also stated, “Texas’ version has a twist. Instead of having the government enforce the law, the bill turns the reins over to private citizens — who are newly empowered to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a fetal “heartbeat” has been detected. “

A Sept. 10 follow-up story in the Texas Tribune, updated how the law has been received by the courts. It shared the law’s rationale, stating, “not only are private individuals allowed to enforce the law by suing others, but the state is prevented from enforcing or attempting to enforce the law.” In the first go-round, “the Supreme Court on Sept. 1 referred to (no enforcement by the state) in its decision to reject an emergency request to block the law.”