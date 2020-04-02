FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pandemic demands extraordinary measures but protect our liberties, too

We find ourselves in a most unusual time. The coronavirus pandemic has gripped us like few matters in recent history. Times are few when governments have sought to be so intrusive out of an abundance of caution. Perhaps this week brings further changes, or new glimmers of hope and relief.
Following the lead of many other states, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced “Safer At Home,” starting March 25, with a proposed end date of April 24. Given the fluidity of the environment in which we’re living, April 24 seems like it’s a lifetime away.
Living in this age of instant communication has brought a legion of opinions and misinformation to the forefront. It has become extraordinarily difficult for Americans to discern whom to believe. Do we only trust information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Do we trust our political leaders, or the mainstream media? Part of the palpable angst so many are experiencing is because there are so many unanswered questions.
“Safer at Home,” the “Edict of Evers,” seeks to minimize travel and interaction by Wisconsin residents, imploring them to “stay home” whenever possible, only venturing out for necessities. Many businesses are closed, those open limited to “essential” businesses. Hopefully this finds you continuing your normal endeavors.
It’s an interesting combination of events and outcomes fostered by the ever-changing environment. Schools remain vacant. My daughter, set to graduate high school this year, wonders if and how that will take place. Restaurants struggle with the inability to host customers, and rallies to patronize local businesses pervade social media. Many retail and service establishments are temporarily shuttered and sit in limbo. This pandemic will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on our society.
More folks at home for more time has been welcomed by pets. Milder spring weather, and need for exercise has provided a boon to walking dogs. Without the flurry and mad rush of evening meetings and rehearsals, more families are sitting at the table together and sharing meals, perhaps one of those bright spots amid the consternation. We’ve grown in appreciation for the little things of great importance, like food or supplies you want at any time with regular availability. There seems to be a greater sense of appreciation for those in the trades, truck drivers, grocers and a host of others who seek to typically toil in anonymity. Health care workers are at the front lines and continue to fight. Many other industries still fill in those key components of our economy so we can all flip on the light switch, heat our homes and feed ourselves.
We find copious evidence of stupid people doing stupid people things, like raiding Costco for toilet paper. We won’t run out of toilet paper. Self-medicating, or jumping to conclusions on cures isn’t wise as well. Among those stories, we find just as many stories of those who are assisting folks truly in need and rising to the occasion. While a sharp political divide remains, we’ve also seen all sorts of people working together in our communities.
We’ve seen potential power grabs that should give us great pause. A March 29 Cap Times story detailed Evers’ latest requests. “Evers’ office wants Republican leaders to sign off on a resolution that would indefinitely extend the state’s public health emergency until it’s revoked by a future executive order or joint resolution of the Legislature. Currently under state law, a state of emergency could not surpass 60 days unless the Legislature votes to extend.” He wants government by fiat. It is unconscionable to grant such unlimited powers to Evers. He needs to work with the Legislature at the appropriate time.
Reacting to the concentration of cases in New York, in a March 28 Time story, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo “announced that the National Guard will work with local law enforcement to go ‘door-to-door’ in the state’s coastal communities, asking if anyone has come from New York and requesting their contact information.” It’s been a generally accepted idea you can ask individuals to self-quarantine, but asking the National Guard to go door-to-door seeking visitors is beyond reasonable.
We all understand extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, but there are still fundamental liberties and freedoms to protect.
It’s a challenge not to feel a certain amount of angst in the unknown. Those reactions are rational, but we also need to seek perspective, if possible. In these uncertain times, we hope we can all take comfort in the fact that this will pass. These measures, however unknown at the moment, will and must end at a point in the near future. Let us take solace in those thoughts and stay safe.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
