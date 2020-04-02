FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pandemic demands extraordinary measures but protect our liberties, too

More folks at home for more time has been welcomed by pets. Milder spring weather, and need for exercise has provided a boon to walking dogs. Without the flurry and mad rush of evening meetings and rehearsals, more families are sitting at the table together and sharing meals, perhaps one of those bright spots amid the consternation. We’ve grown in appreciation for the little things of great importance, like food or supplies you want at any time with regular availability. There seems to be a greater sense of appreciation for those in the trades, truck drivers, grocers and a host of others who seek to typically toil in anonymity. Health care workers are at the front lines and continue to fight. Many other industries still fill in those key components of our economy so we can all flip on the light switch, heat our homes and feed ourselves.

We find copious evidence of stupid people doing stupid people things, like raiding Costco for toilet paper. We won’t run out of toilet paper. Self-medicating, or jumping to conclusions on cures isn’t wise as well. Among those stories, we find just as many stories of those who are assisting folks truly in need and rising to the occasion. While a sharp political divide remains, we’ve also seen all sorts of people working together in our communities.