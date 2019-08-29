An occasional crispness hits the air as the unofficial end of summer approaches. A few school bells have begun ringing, while most schools start Tuesday. Kids ranging in age from around 5 to 18 will fill classrooms across the nation. In many schools, those halls may include a bevy of 4-year-olds venturing to a classroom setting for part of the day for the first time.
One population of children not attending public schools are 3-year-olds. Typically, the day of a 3-year-old may include preschool, daycare or time at home learning some of the most rudimentary skills, like holding a utensil or pencil. According to the Centers for Disease Control, milestones achieved by 3-year-olds include dressing and undressing by themselves, saying their first name and age, and understanding what “two” means. Among the skill set absent from the 3-year-old milestone list is the ability to make adult-level decisions.
Three-year-olds are not capable of making upbringing-altering decisions. It’s really that simple. I’m not trying to judge anyone’s parenting choices or styles, just sharing a little reality.
Actor Mario Lopez, a father of three, found himself in the middle of a controversy at the end of July after comments made in a June interview with Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens hit the “twitterverse” July 30.
A July 31 Washington Times story provided some details. “Ms. Owens criticized the ‘weird’ trend out of Hollywood where celebrities are supposedly raising their children genderless or allowing them to ‘pick’ their gender.” Lopez responded, “I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that. I’m kind of blown away, too.”
“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong,” he continued. “But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then, ‘Well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl,’ whatever the case may be. It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”
Once the comments hit social media, the backlash was fierce and immediate, as many on the left called for appearances to be canceled, and not-so-subtly hinted he would have challenges finding work. The outrage was palpable from the folks who preach tolerance, diversity and (allegedly) all perspectives. As a result of the backlash, and in the interest of saving his career, Lopez quickly backtracked on his statements. The intimidation factor of the progressive movement preaching tolerance was in full effect.
Acceptance only applies if you agree with the agenda. Opinions or facts to the contrary are viewed as hateful and bigoted. While I’m sure I will be branded as such, it’s not being “transphobic” or “homophobic” or any other phobic to state a 3-year-old isn’t capable of deciding how they want to “identify.”
It’s not being insensitive to those who may truly struggle with their own identities to believe that at the age of 3, they were capable of making such a decision. You’re doing a disservice to the struggling youngster if you apply the pressure of an adult decision at too young an age.
No parenting style, nor any parent, is perfect. All parents struggle with decisions regarding their own children’s futures. It’s critically important as a parent to seek to understand your child’s personality, preferences and development, and react accordingly as you, the parent, see fit when the child is in a formative state. It’s also potentially damaging when parenting options are banned because they contrast with an agenda.
On Aug. 5, Sheboygan joined a small list of cities in Wisconsin banning “conversion therapy.” The Washington Examiner ran a story July 10 regarding Amazon’s decision not to sell a number of books regarding the controversial treatment. Let science and therapists, along with parents, determine what is best for individual children. It is beyond the scope of a municipality to determine acceptable forms of treatment. Can you imagine the outrage if a progressive idea was “banned”?
Life is filled with consequential choices, whether in formative years, or as an adult. Part of what shapes us as individuals is the ability to make those decisions and understand the scope and content of those choices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)