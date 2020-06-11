FROSTMAN COLUMN: Peaceful protests understood, violence and seeking to ban police are insanity

The tumultuous times of 2020 have taken yet another spin. As states began to open up and saw COVID-19 related restrictions easing, racial tensions flashed into the forefront of our lives across America.
On May 25, a black man, George Floyd, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Graphic video showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes went viral. There is still controversy surrounding the unfolding of the events, but there seems to be little logic in the method and extended time of the restraint. While hard to comprehend the actions of the officer, it is also important we not put all law enforcement personnel in the same boat of racial prejudice. For the past couple of weeks, we have seen a massive series of protests and gatherings of a peaceful nature, seeking to draw attention to challenges faced by minorities, and nearly all Americans could understand the desire to assemble and present voices.
We also have seen the worst in people. Vandalism, looting, arson, destruction of monuments and outright beatings of those who would seek to defend their property and livelihoods. Violent outbreaks occurred in larger cities across the nation. If you want to have real conversations, burning businesses and looting isn’t the answer. Those who would correlate this anarchy to the rebellious actions of our founding fathers need a history lesson.
Closer to home, businesses along Madison’s iconic State Street suffered as looters and vandals roamed the streets with unfettered abandon, starting the night of June 30. A WMTV story the next day reported “approximately 75 businesses on State Street were damaged or looted and a (Madison Police Department) squad car was broken into and burned.” Reporting on “the aftermath,” “MPD said three arrests were made. Additionally, “one officer was injured, and others were hit by objects like rocks, bottles and chairs.” This isn’t the way change is going to happen.
Gov. Tony Evers chimed in, failing to admonish those who would destroy State Street and statues around the Capitol in a June 2 press release covered by WXOW, “We must condemn all those who encourage violence against Black lives. We must offer our compassion, we must offer our support, but most of all, we must offer our action,” said Evers. No mention of violence.
As if any actions could be worse than condoning violent behavior, the Washington Post reported, “Nine Minneapolis city council members on Sunday announced plans to disband the city’s police department. This is truly insane.
Groups intent on destroying our law enforcement brethren know no bounds. Racism, and truly racist acts are wrong. There are certainly jaded and prejudiced law enforcement personnel, and those who mistreat others different from themselves in all walks of life. There isn’t a place on a police force for racist cops, but we can’t condemn an entire societal structure for the actions of a few.
There isn’t room for anarchy in an organized society. It is delusional to believe you can rely on resources like mental health professionals and social workers to root out all evil behavior and eliminate crime. It just won’t happen. Critics focus on those few interactions that escalate, while ignoring the hundreds of services and good law enforcement can bring to communities. We need our police, our sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and others. “To protect and serve” is a common motto on law enforcement vehicles, and it is their expressed purpose to be a positive influence on our communities and nation. Thank someone in law enforcement today. Back the badge.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
