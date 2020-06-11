FROSTMAN COLUMN: Peaceful protests understood, violence and seeking to ban police are insanity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tumultuous times of 2020 have taken yet another spin. As states began to open up and saw COVID-19 related restrictions easing, racial tensions flashed into the forefront of our lives across America.

On May 25, a black man, George Floyd, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Graphic video showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes went viral. There is still controversy surrounding the unfolding of the events, but there seems to be little logic in the method and extended time of the restraint. While hard to comprehend the actions of the officer, it is also important we not put all law enforcement personnel in the same boat of racial prejudice. For the past couple of weeks, we have seen a massive series of protests and gatherings of a peaceful nature, seeking to draw attention to challenges faced by minorities, and nearly all Americans could understand the desire to assemble and present voices.

We also have seen the worst in people. Vandalism, looting, arson, destruction of monuments and outright beatings of those who would seek to defend their property and livelihoods. Violent outbreaks occurred in larger cities across the nation. If you want to have real conversations, burning businesses and looting isn’t the answer. Those who would correlate this anarchy to the rebellious actions of our founding fathers need a history lesson.