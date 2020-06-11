FROSTMAN COLUMN: Peaceful protests understood, violence and seeking to ban police are insanity
0 comments

FROSTMAN COLUMN: Peaceful protests understood, violence and seeking to ban police are insanity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The tumultuous times of 2020 have taken yet another spin. As states began to open up and saw COVID-19 related restrictions easing, racial tensions flashed into the forefront of our lives across America.

On May 25, a black man, George Floyd, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Graphic video showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes went viral. There is still controversy surrounding the unfolding of the events, but there seems to be little logic in the method and extended time of the restraint. While hard to comprehend the actions of the officer, it is also important we not put all law enforcement personnel in the same boat of racial prejudice. For the past couple of weeks, we have seen a massive series of protests and gatherings of a peaceful nature, seeking to draw attention to challenges faced by minorities, and nearly all Americans could understand the desire to assemble and present voices.

We also have seen the worst in people. Vandalism, looting, arson, destruction of monuments and outright beatings of those who would seek to defend their property and livelihoods. Violent outbreaks occurred in larger cities across the nation. If you want to have real conversations, burning businesses and looting isn’t the answer. Those who would correlate this anarchy to the rebellious actions of our founding fathers need a history lesson.

Closer to home, businesses along Madison’s iconic State Street suffered as looters and vandals roamed the streets with unfettered abandon, starting the night of June 30. A WMTV story the next day reported “approximately 75 businesses on State Street were damaged or looted and a (Madison Police Department) squad car was broken into and burned.” Reporting on “the aftermath,” “MPD said three arrests were made. Additionally, “one officer was injured, and others were hit by objects like rocks, bottles and chairs.” This isn’t the way change is going to happen.

Gov. Tony Evers chimed in, failing to admonish those who would destroy State Street and statues around the Capitol in a June 2 press release covered by WXOW, “We must condemn all those who encourage violence against Black lives. We must offer our compassion, we must offer our support, but most of all, we must offer our action,” said Evers. No mention of violence.

As if any actions could be worse than condoning violent behavior, the Washington Post reported, “Nine Minneapolis city council members on Sunday announced plans to disband the city’s police department. This is truly insane.

Groups intent on destroying our law enforcement brethren know no bounds. Racism, and truly racist acts are wrong. There are certainly jaded and prejudiced law enforcement personnel, and those who mistreat others different from themselves in all walks of life. There isn’t a place on a police force for racist cops, but we can’t condemn an entire societal structure for the actions of a few.

There isn’t room for anarchy in an organized society. It is delusional to believe you can rely on resources like mental health professionals and social workers to root out all evil behavior and eliminate crime. It just won’t happen. Critics focus on those few interactions that escalate, while ignoring the hundreds of services and good law enforcement can bring to communities. We need our police, our sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and others. “To protect and serve” is a common motto on law enforcement vehicles, and it is their expressed purpose to be a positive influence on our communities and nation. Thank someone in law enforcement today. Back the badge.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Commentary: Even Trump supporters can't possibly believe the 75-year-old bloodied by Buffalo police is antifa

Has President Donald Trump finally found a way to dissolve his own coalition? On Tuesday morning, the president launched an unprovoked attack on Twitter against a 75-year-old man who'd suffered a head injury after riot police in Buffalo, N.Y., had shoved him to the ground. The Buffalo News described the man, Martin Gugino, as "a longtime peace activist" from nearby Amherst, N.Y.; a video of ...

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else
Opinion

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else

I was in Washington, D.C., when 14th Street burned following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Like many of us, I went on to witness more riots and rampages when other outrages against black men and women sparked that desperate need to take to the streets to say, "Listen to us! Stop this!" Now it's happening again. On June 1, I watched as, only blocks from my office, ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Opinion

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own

  • Updated

President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would terminate U.S. membership in the World Health Organization is but the latest in a long list of decisions he has made to walk away from international institutions and agreements. From his first days in office, Trump has maintained that putting America first meant dumping trade accords, terminating arms control treaties and ending ...

Opinion

Commentary: End the oppression of native women

On June 3, the Canadian Broadcasting System reported little to no progress had been made on recommendations in a report released exactly one year earlier from a National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It was one more reminder that this problem has never received a serious response. In 2016 alone, according to one tally, more than 5,700 women native women vanished or ...

+2
Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful
Opinion

Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

In July 2001, a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis fell and hit her head on a desk at work in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was found dead the next morning. The medical examiner concluded that there was no foul play, and it later turned out that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition. There would be no reason today to publicly discuss this tragic accident, but for the fact that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News