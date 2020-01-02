FROSTMAN COLUMN: Planned Parenthood grant sullies Packers for some

Planned Parenthood promotes a mantra that only 3.4% of the services provided are abortion. This assertion falls apart quickly because only a portion of the women, actual numbers not provided, seeking services are pregnant, and a smaller number would be part of an “unwanted” pregnancy. More telling statistics are available from Planned Parenthood’s own annual report, including a statement they served 2.4 million patients. Planned Parenthood performed 332,767 abortions in the same reporting period, meaning 1 in 8 patients were provided an abortion. Additionally, another fact is they made 2,831 adoption referrals. The baby carried in an “unwanted” pregnancy had a less than 1% chance of reaching an adoptive home. Isn’t that a sad commentary? Why does any organization, let alone the Green Bay Packers, provide support?

Millions of parents, both natural and adoptive, often reflect on the watershed moment of becoming parents, and how it changed their lives in myriad ways. Many perhaps thought themselves not fully ready for the challenges of parenthood but found a way to make it work. Why do we presume so many are not capable of providing homes?

Loyalty to a sports team is often deep-rooted. We often do Monday-morning quarterbacking to question decisions made on the field, but it’s a bit unusual to wonder about decisions aside from the game. Some will cheer the move with enthusiasm. For a few fans, it may signal the end. For many more, such a move will leave a sour taste, and perhaps make them less likely to fork over dollars for merchandise or tune in on Sundays. We’re used to moments of disappointment on game day. It’s a tougher day to be disappointed in them off the field.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.