FROSTMAN COLUMN: Please don't condemn those who choose not to mask up

Baseball’s Yogi Berra was purported to say “It’s déjà vu all over again.” My intent here this week was to simply ask folks to take a break from the consternation and angst that has gripped our nation since March in the form of the coronavirus, with various incarnations and changes in protocols in reaction.

As the spring season began in earnest at the end of March, and new life sought to emerge from the ravages of winter, I thought I would be able ask folks to take a break from controversy, and simply enjoy the season when Gov. Tony Evers stepped in and decided to try to postpone the April election, after a number of weeks acknowledging he lacked the authority to do so, and I felt obliged to respond.

Amidst the summer season, with my daughter finally able to participate in a feeble attempt at a graduation ceremony, I sought to remind readers to take a few moments or days and seek time of relaxation and enjoyment as you could in these bizarre times. I still feel that way, but had to comment on the latest actions by Evers.