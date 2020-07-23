FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pollsters could be proven wrong once again on Trump
0 comments

FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pollsters could be proven wrong once again on Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shades of the mid-summer sentiment of 2016 return anew as the 2020 presidential race continues to heat up. Then-nominee Donald Trump trailed Hillary Clinton in all the major polling, and many pundits and pollsters were declaring the presidential race all but finished. There was no way Trump could be elected president. After all, the pollster conversations with a few handfuls of individuals had to be representative of the enthusiasm and zeal of all the American voters.

In 2016, President Trump proved the pollsters wrong. Voters on both sides of the aisle will never forget the elation or horror of the evening of Nov. 8, 2016. Images of Clinton supporters crying, and her cowardly refusal to come out and address those gathered in her support, the left-wing meltdown that ensued, still pervades four years later. It became rather apparent that Clinton and the Democrats, along with just about every pundit and pollster severely underestimated the power and voice of those voters dubbed by her as “deplorables.”

Reminders of 2016 also bring out those who refer to the popular vote, which Clinton won, but not without a measure of controversy. A Heritage Foundation July 28, 2017, story referenced a study by the Government Accountability Institute which concluded, “thousands of votes in the 2016 election were illegal duplicate votes from people who registered and voted in more than one state.” Later in that story, it stated “with “high-confidence,” around 45,000 duplicate votes.”

The margin was larger, but we don’t elect our president based on a national popular vote. We have an Electoral College, designed to balance the power between large and small states, and bring a wider diversity of voters into the vetting process. A national popular vote would have brought out a different campaign strategy in 2016, and you can bet Wisconsin and fly-over country wouldn’t matter one iota in a popular vote election if it becomes the norm.

Clinton’s loss in 2016 brought a new swath of outcry to abolish the Electoral College, as it didn’t work to her advantage. Perhaps she and her team were unfamiliar with the election rules. Key to her loss at that time was failing to understand the importance of the upper Midwest, ignoring Wisconsin completely, and spending little time or effort in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, the states which essentially gave Trump the presidency.

We’re inside four months out, and once again, President Trump trails in the polls. There are dozens of polls with a variety of slants, but many show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of the president. The July 19 FOX News poll had Biden up by 8% nationwide – 49% to 41%. In Wisconsin, the July 10-12 CNBC/Change Research showed Biden up 6%—48% to 42%.

I’m always interested in information like the sample size and criteria used. According to the Change Research, they used a sample of 601 “likely voters” in Wisconsin. My question has always been – who are these people that get calls from pollsters? Have any of you ever received a call from a pollster, wanting to know your thoughts on any election? In today’s environment with the abundance of spam and robo-calls about your student loans, and vehicle extended warranties, who picks up calls from unknown sources? Who answers these questions?

As we so clearly saw in 2016, pollsters can and do get it wrong. Knowing large swaths of Trump voters, I would suspect a massive number of the president’s supporters would react to such a phone call with an abrupt end to the conversation. They’ll probably indicate politely, or perhaps not-so-politely their presidential preference is none of their business.

Trailing in the polls at this time in the election cycle does need to be seen as a stark reminder to Republicans of the challenges that do lie ahead, and that we can’t rely on polling inaccuracies or anomalies as any reason to not get fully engaged and involved. Polls aside, the future of our nation depends on your involvement. Let the pundits and pollsters who predict President Trump’s demise be subject to shock and awe once again this November.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics
Opinion

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams - good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness - the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and ...

+10
Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?
Opinion

Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?

Taking a page from the playbooks of autocrats around the globe, President Donald Trump has deployed federal agents to patrol the streets of Portland, Oregon, where, dressed in camouflage uniforms that identified them only as "police," they have reportedly used tear gas to dispel protesters - and more darkly, cruised the city in unmarked vans in search of suspected protesters before spiriting ...

Commentary: Donald Trump, a true Reagan Republican
Opinion

Commentary: Donald Trump, a true Reagan Republican

The brutal murder of George Floyd has forced Americans to wrestle with the structural racism that undergirds every aspect of this society and economy. The searing news of the disproportionate rates of COVID-19 among Black Americans has added to the urgency of this moment. But not for Donald Trump. His long record of embracing racism as a political tool - from his promotion of the "birther" lie ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Opinion

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote
Opinion

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote

On Thursday the Supreme Court, responding to an emergency appeal, issued an order that will make it impossible for thousands of former prison inmates convicted of felonies to vote in Florida's primary election. It's an ominous ruling in an election year already thrown into confusion by the COVID-19 pandemic and haunted by the specter of partisan disputes about voter fraud and voter ...

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Opinion

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Opinion

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate
Opinion

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate

Tucker Carlson, a good-looking guy, bright, charming and the most popular attraction on cable TV, is also politically incorrect enough to send big-time advertisers fleeing purchases from his 4 million nightly viewers. He sometimes goes beyond this defamed preference for frankness by turning downright foul, and recently exercised this talent when he called Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News