FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pollsters could be proven wrong once again on Trump

The margin was larger, but we don’t elect our president based on a national popular vote. We have an Electoral College, designed to balance the power between large and small states, and bring a wider diversity of voters into the vetting process. A national popular vote would have brought out a different campaign strategy in 2016, and you can bet Wisconsin and fly-over country wouldn’t matter one iota in a popular vote election if it becomes the norm.

Clinton’s loss in 2016 brought a new swath of outcry to abolish the Electoral College, as it didn’t work to her advantage. Perhaps she and her team were unfamiliar with the election rules. Key to her loss at that time was failing to understand the importance of the upper Midwest, ignoring Wisconsin completely, and spending little time or effort in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, the states which essentially gave Trump the presidency.

We’re inside four months out, and once again, President Trump trails in the polls. There are dozens of polls with a variety of slants, but many show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of the president. The July 19 FOX News poll had Biden up by 8% nationwide – 49% to 41%. In Wisconsin, the July 10-12 CNBC/Change Research showed Biden up 6%—48% to 42%.