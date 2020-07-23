FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pollsters could be proven wrong once again on Trump

Shades of the mid-summer sentiment of 2016 return anew as the 2020 presidential race continues to heat up. Then-nominee Donald Trump trailed Hillary Clinton in all the major polling, and many pundits and pollsters were declaring the presidential race all but finished. There was no way Trump could be elected president. After all, the pollster conversations with a few handfuls of individuals had to be representative of the enthusiasm and zeal of all the American voters.
In 2016, President Trump proved the pollsters wrong. Voters on both sides of the aisle will never forget the elation or horror of the evening of Nov. 8, 2016. Images of Clinton supporters crying, and her cowardly refusal to come out and address those gathered in her support, the left-wing meltdown that ensued, still pervades four years later. It became rather apparent that Clinton and the Democrats, along with just about every pundit and pollster severely underestimated the power and voice of those voters dubbed by her as “deplorables.”
Reminders of 2016 also bring out those who refer to the popular vote, which Clinton won, but not without a measure of controversy. A Heritage Foundation July 28, 2017, story referenced a study by the Government Accountability Institute which concluded, “thousands of votes in the 2016 election were illegal duplicate votes from people who registered and voted in more than one state.” Later in that story, it stated “with “high-confidence,” around 45,000 duplicate votes.”
The margin was larger, but we don’t elect our president based on a national popular vote. We have an Electoral College, designed to balance the power between large and small states, and bring a wider diversity of voters into the vetting process. A national popular vote would have brought out a different campaign strategy in 2016, and you can bet Wisconsin and fly-over country wouldn’t matter one iota in a popular vote election if it becomes the norm.
Clinton’s loss in 2016 brought a new swath of outcry to abolish the Electoral College, as it didn’t work to her advantage. Perhaps she and her team were unfamiliar with the election rules. Key to her loss at that time was failing to understand the importance of the upper Midwest, ignoring Wisconsin completely, and spending little time or effort in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, the states which essentially gave Trump the presidency.
We’re inside four months out, and once again, President Trump trails in the polls. There are dozens of polls with a variety of slants, but many show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of the president. The July 19 FOX News poll had Biden up by 8% nationwide – 49% to 41%. In Wisconsin, the July 10-12 CNBC/Change Research showed Biden up 6%—48% to 42%.
I’m always interested in information like the sample size and criteria used. According to the Change Research, they used a sample of 601 “likely voters” in Wisconsin. My question has always been – who are these people that get calls from pollsters? Have any of you ever received a call from a pollster, wanting to know your thoughts on any election? In today’s environment with the abundance of spam and robo-calls about your student loans, and vehicle extended warranties, who picks up calls from unknown sources? Who answers these questions?
As we so clearly saw in 2016, pollsters can and do get it wrong. Knowing large swaths of Trump voters, I would suspect a massive number of the president’s supporters would react to such a phone call with an abrupt end to the conversation. They’ll probably indicate politely, or perhaps not-so-politely their presidential preference is none of their business.
Trailing in the polls at this time in the election cycle does need to be seen as a stark reminder to Republicans of the challenges that do lie ahead, and that we can’t rely on polling inaccuracies or anomalies as any reason to not get fully engaged and involved. Polls aside, the future of our nation depends on your involvement. Let the pundits and pollsters who predict President Trump’s demise be subject to shock and awe once again this November.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
