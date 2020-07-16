FROSTMAN COLUMN: President Trump has earned your support in 2020

This past week, I had an opportunity to talk about the 2020 presidential election on a radio program called “The Morning Show” on Wisconsin Public Radio. I was one of the guests tasked with making the case for President Donald Trump’s re-election.
A discussion on the successes and rationale for re-electing the president starts with the economy. Before the days of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges we currently face, our economy had sustained growth with little inflation. Record low unemployment should have been the story, but most of the mainstream media was obsessed with endless efforts to impeach the president. Thus, dry economic news of record low unemployment among African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and all groups was scarcely mentioned, as those numbers painted the president in a favorable light.
Tax cuts benefited nearly all Americans. Tax cuts lead to economic growth because you have more money in your pockets. The tax cut provision to simplify marginal tax rates created a tax cut for most, including those with the highest incomes because any favorable bracket change will inherently include a benefit in higher brackets. Tax cuts benefited those with the highest incomes because they pay the most in taxes.
The most recent available tax information was provided Feb. 25 by The Tax Foundation. The oft-vilified “top 1%” paid 38.5% of the individual income tax, while earning 21% of the income.” The data states “In 2017, the top 1 percent of taxpayers accounted for more income taxes paid than the bottom 90 percent combined.” As always, I would challenge anyone to provide an actual number they feel represents the “fair share” for the top income earners.
Trump has eased some of the most burdensome regulations on businesses and industries, allowing many jobs to relocate back to the U.S. An interesting read from the Oct. 17, 2018, Competitive Enterprise Institute pointed out “there has been streamlining of guidance documents and independent agency rules that the administration could have taken credit for but didn’t.” It’s been far too long since any administration sought to reduce the duplicative nature of many regulations and guidelines. While challenges persist in international relationships, the world is a safer place today, largely thanks to the efforts of President Trump. ISIS has largely been defeated, and doesn’t pose as grave a danger. He moved our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The strategic Syrian troop withdrawal and assassination of Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani were accomplished with little retaliation.
Closer to home, we had the implementation for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The new trade agreement opened up a variety of new markets for Midwestern farmers and manufacturers, helping to spur economic growth.
On energy, a Nov. 29, 2019, Bloomberg story stated the U.S. achieved “posting the first full month as a net exporter of crude and petroleum products since government records began in 1949.” Energy independence is a fundamental tool to economic growth, and reduces our reliance on the whims of OPEC—Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Trump opposes the laughable “Green New Deal.” No one can comprehend the costs, as calculators run out of zeroes.
Trump became the first president ever to speak at the March for Life in January, and has sought to protect your Second Amendment and private property rights.
Who do you think is best suited to lead the economic recovery out of today’s uncharted challenges? Who will foster an economic environment benefiting wage earners across the board? Economic growth is a fundamental key to opportunity for all. When more jobs are needed, folks compete for those jobs. There is an incentive to succeed, to educate and prepare yourself. Do we rely on a career businessman who has shown the ability to turn the economy around, or a career politician who hasn’t said or done much of anything? My choice is President Trump.
Who do you trust to stand in the face of terrorist threats? A Jan. 30, 2012, ABC News story quietly revealed “Joe Biden confessed (in 2012) he advised President Obama not to launch the mission that ultimately killed Osama bin Laden last spring.” President Trump has shown he will stand up to terrorists. Who do you trust to restore a sense of law and order to our communities? We saw this play out first-hand in Seattle. President Trump encouraged a quick end to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone “CHAZ” occupation, first resisted by Seattle’s mayor. After a string of violent crimes and murders, the mayor was forced to wrest control from the anarchists.
All the pundits and pollsters were wrong in 2016, and there is a quiet uprising of support for the president. As the reasons above outline and more, President Trump has earned your vote in 2020. Join me in supporting President Trump this November.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
