FROSTMAN COLUMN: President Trump has earned your support in 2020
0 comments

FROSTMAN COLUMN: President Trump has earned your support in 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This past week, I had an opportunity to talk about the 2020 presidential election on a radio program called “The Morning Show” on Wisconsin Public Radio. I was one of the guests tasked with making the case for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

A discussion on the successes and rationale for re-electing the president starts with the economy. Before the days of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges we currently face, our economy had sustained growth with little inflation. Record low unemployment should have been the story, but most of the mainstream media was obsessed with endless efforts to impeach the president. Thus, dry economic news of record low unemployment among African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and all groups was scarcely mentioned, as those numbers painted the president in a favorable light.

Tax cuts benefited nearly all Americans. Tax cuts lead to economic growth because you have more money in your pockets. The tax cut provision to simplify marginal tax rates created a tax cut for most, including those with the highest incomes because any favorable bracket change will inherently include a benefit in higher brackets. Tax cuts benefited those with the highest incomes because they pay the most in taxes.

The most recent available tax information was provided Feb. 25 by The Tax Foundation. The oft-vilified “top 1%” paid 38.5% of the individual income tax, while earning 21% of the income.” The data states “In 2017, the top 1 percent of taxpayers accounted for more income taxes paid than the bottom 90 percent combined.” As always, I would challenge anyone to provide an actual number they feel represents the “fair share” for the top income earners.

Trump has eased some of the most burdensome regulations on businesses and industries, allowing many jobs to relocate back to the U.S. An interesting read from the Oct. 17, 2018, Competitive Enterprise Institute pointed out “there has been streamlining of guidance documents and independent agency rules that the administration could have taken credit for but didn’t.” It’s been far too long since any administration sought to reduce the duplicative nature of many regulations and guidelines. While challenges persist in international relationships, the world is a safer place today, largely thanks to the efforts of President Trump. ISIS has largely been defeated, and doesn’t pose as grave a danger. He moved our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The strategic Syrian troop withdrawal and assassination of Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani were accomplished with little retaliation.

Closer to home, we had the implementation for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The new trade agreement opened up a variety of new markets for Midwestern farmers and manufacturers, helping to spur economic growth.

On energy, a Nov. 29, 2019, Bloomberg story stated the U.S. achieved “posting the first full month as a net exporter of crude and petroleum products since government records began in 1949.” Energy independence is a fundamental tool to economic growth, and reduces our reliance on the whims of OPEC—Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Trump opposes the laughable “Green New Deal.” No one can comprehend the costs, as calculators run out of zeroes.

Trump became the first president ever to speak at the March for Life in January, and has sought to protect your Second Amendment and private property rights.

Who do you think is best suited to lead the economic recovery out of today’s uncharted challenges? Who will foster an economic environment benefiting wage earners across the board? Economic growth is a fundamental key to opportunity for all. When more jobs are needed, folks compete for those jobs. There is an incentive to succeed, to educate and prepare yourself. Do we rely on a career businessman who has shown the ability to turn the economy around, or a career politician who hasn’t said or done much of anything? My choice is President Trump.

Who do you trust to stand in the face of terrorist threats? A Jan. 30, 2012, ABC News story quietly revealed “Joe Biden confessed (in 2012) he advised President Obama not to launch the mission that ultimately killed Osama bin Laden last spring.” President Trump has shown he will stand up to terrorists. Who do you trust to restore a sense of law and order to our communities? We saw this play out first-hand in Seattle. President Trump encouraged a quick end to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone “CHAZ” occupation, first resisted by Seattle’s mayor. After a string of violent crimes and murders, the mayor was forced to wrest control from the anarchists.

All the pundits and pollsters were wrong in 2016, and there is a quiet uprising of support for the president. As the reasons above outline and more, President Trump has earned your vote in 2020. Join me in supporting President Trump this November.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?
Opinion

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...

Commentary: How the idea of religious freedom is being used to undermine other rights
Opinion

Commentary: How the idea of religious freedom is being used to undermine other rights

"Religious discrimination." It's an accusation we hear with increasing frequency. Indeed, discrimination on the basis of religion is one of the few common concerns our divided society has left. But even here, political polarization has left its mark. As conservatives use it, "religious discrimination" carries a meaning that is largely lost on the broader public. Now, with three new decisions ...

Commentary: Pelosi is half-right: The voters must punish Trump for sparing Roger Stone
Opinion

Commentary: Pelosi is half-right: The voters must punish Trump for sparing Roger Stone

It's understandable that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is outraged by President Donald Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his pal Roger Stone. Last year, a jury convicted the self-described dirty trickster of seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress, and he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. This cockeyed clemency would be a ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Opinion

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: The outbreak next door?
Opinion

Commentary: The outbreak next door?

Long before the novel coronavirus jumped from animals to humans, presumably in a live-animal market, people were getting sick from animals right in their own homes. People who feel the need to obtain an exotic "pet" are putting themselves at risk - from E. coli, salmonella, ringworm, campylobacter and other pathogens - and relegating wild animals to an unnatural and miserable existence. ...

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Opinion

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

Commentary: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0
Opinion

Commentary: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0

Here we go again. California is back on coronavirus lockdown. And we have no one to blame but ourselves. With the harshest of initial pandemic closures lifted around Memorial Day, many Californians seemed to think the danger from the novel coronavirus was over and rushed out to make up for three terrible months of quarantine. We partied, we protested, we patronized salons and stores. And too ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News