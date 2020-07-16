FROSTMAN COLUMN: President Trump has earned your support in 2020

Trump became the first president ever to speak at the March for Life in January, and has sought to protect your Second Amendment and private property rights.

Who do you think is best suited to lead the economic recovery out of today’s uncharted challenges? Who will foster an economic environment benefiting wage earners across the board? Economic growth is a fundamental key to opportunity for all. When more jobs are needed, folks compete for those jobs. There is an incentive to succeed, to educate and prepare yourself. Do we rely on a career businessman who has shown the ability to turn the economy around, or a career politician who hasn’t said or done much of anything? My choice is President Trump.

Who do you trust to stand in the face of terrorist threats? A Jan. 30, 2012, ABC News story quietly revealed “Joe Biden confessed (in 2012) he advised President Obama not to launch the mission that ultimately killed Osama bin Laden last spring.” President Trump has shown he will stand up to terrorists. Who do you trust to restore a sense of law and order to our communities? We saw this play out first-hand in Seattle. President Trump encouraged a quick end to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone “CHAZ” occupation, first resisted by Seattle’s mayor. After a string of violent crimes and murders, the mayor was forced to wrest control from the anarchists.

All the pundits and pollsters were wrong in 2016, and there is a quiet uprising of support for the president. As the reasons above outline and more, President Trump has earned your vote in 2020. Join me in supporting President Trump this November.

