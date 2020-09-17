FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pro sports more involved in social justice than games themselves

The clock ticks past mid-September in this most unusual year of 2020. For more than the past century, mid-September has been a featured time for the game long ago coined “America’s Pastime” as baseball pennant races heat up in the final stretch of this abbreviated season.
Much of the statewide interest will continue to wane as the Brewers slide further from contention. I guess my question would be, does anyone notice? This question is posed from the perspective of a once die-hard baseball fan, who scoured through box scores, standings and statistics.
Folks used to complain about how the NBA season, with its ever-expanding playoff scenarios, drug on into June, but COVID delayed the completion of their season as planned, and derailed the Milwaukee Bucks’ dominating season.
Of course, the reason for all these interruptions, cancellations, rescheduling and more have been due to COVID concerns and restrictions. There is little doubt with the challenges we have faced, no matter what side you’re on in the ongoing mask debate, pro sports could have gone on as “normal,” with fans filling the stands, and seasons remaining intact. Along with so many other aspects of “life as we know it,” our sporting lives changed in 2020. What was the impact on society? How has it been impacting your own recreational life?
My own interest in professional sports in general has faded as I’ve gotten older. As a kid, sports figures took on roles as heroes for many. When players of my own generation dominated sports, you tried to feel a sense of kinship with players around your age. Now approaching curmudgeon status, you dismiss today’s players in favor of the “good ol’ days.” Pro sports allow you to watch athletes perform at a level we weren’t capable of achieving. Weekend warriors still seek to capture the right rotation on a jump shot, or get their favorite grip on the laces. Games often set the tone and theme for many social gatherings.
Now, we have the NFL starting another season. Having supplanted baseball as the king of professional sports some time back, the NFL dominates at least one day of the week, Sunday, all through the fall, and into the winter months. Something tells me there was no way we were going to forgo a relatively full dose of the NFL because of the billions of dollars involved.
This past Sunday marked the opening weekend of the NFL season, and I didn’t watch a single down. Didn’t really pay any attention to whether the Packers or anyone else won or lost, and I have talked with many whose opinions are the same. The overriding question has been asked. Have professional sports crossed a line to be far more concerned about making politically charged statements and less about the product on the field? Many are simply tuning out. They are done with pro sports.
Sadly, the Packers and a number of other teams chose to stay in the locker room during the playing of our national anthem. Is this what we’ve become? Do any and all activities need to be filtered through the ray and microscope of social justice? Why do the Packers think they need to make some kind of woke virtual signaling? Where is the respect for the nation that gave you the freedom you now enjoy? Stand proudly for America’s national anthem. Choruses of boos rang out at several stadiums and probably won’t stop anytime soon.
Football isn’t alone. Black Lives Matter, and other social justice themes are seen throughout the NBA and Major League Baseball. We know that America isn’t perfect by any stretch, but why do sports need to carry such a political message? There is more than a touch of irony these athletes are often the ones who have “made it,” benefit greatly from our free market system, and are paid rather handsomely for their work.
What’s more important in a quarterback? His ability to make political or social justice statements or his ability to read defenses and put zip on the ball? If a baseball pitcher outwardly aligned with conservatives, would that make his abilities any lessened? We know 2020 has been fraught with challenges and pitfalls along the way. Let’s hope in 2021, we simply hear the words “Play ball.”
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
