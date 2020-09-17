FROSTMAN COLUMN: Pro sports more involved in social justice than games themselves

Now, we have the NFL starting another season. Having supplanted baseball as the king of professional sports some time back, the NFL dominates at least one day of the week, Sunday, all through the fall, and into the winter months. Something tells me there was no way we were going to forgo a relatively full dose of the NFL because of the billions of dollars involved.

This past Sunday marked the opening weekend of the NFL season, and I didn’t watch a single down. Didn’t really pay any attention to whether the Packers or anyone else won or lost, and I have talked with many whose opinions are the same. The overriding question has been asked. Have professional sports crossed a line to be far more concerned about making politically charged statements and less about the product on the field? Many are simply tuning out. They are done with pro sports.

Sadly, the Packers and a number of other teams chose to stay in the locker room during the playing of our national anthem. Is this what we’ve become? Do any and all activities need to be filtered through the ray and microscope of social justice? Why do the Packers think they need to make some kind of woke virtual signaling? Where is the respect for the nation that gave you the freedom you now enjoy? Stand proudly for America’s national anthem. Choruses of boos rang out at several stadiums and probably won’t stop anytime soon.