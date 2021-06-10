FROSTMAN COLUMN: Races for 2022 start to form, Evers says ‘I'm in’

Congressional races are also starting to form. The most notable is western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, where Derrick Van Orden is once again challenging long-time Congressman Ron Kind. VanOrden lost to Kind in 2020 by less than 3%, so the race will be one to watch. According to information available at clerk.house.gov, both Kind, and 2nd Congressional District Congressman Mark Pocan have frequently employed the recently granted voting “by proxy” authorized in 2020 under H.R. 965.

Congressional races, and certainly State Assembly and Senate races to be decided in 2022 will still largely be in flux for the next few months. Congressional district boundaries and all state legislative districts will have territories redrawn based on the results of the 2020 census. Challenges with the ability to complete the census will delay this reapportionment, so both incumbents and potential challengers await those all-important boundaries before making their own declarations of candidacy.

Coming soon, the folks residing in the 37th Assembly District will have a chance to go to the polls in a Special Election Primary on June 15 to fill the seat of now-Senator John Jagler. It features 10 candidates on the ballot, so trying to gauge the race and enthusiasm is a tall order.

These pages often involve election talk. It’s no secret I’d look forward to a repeat of a “One Term Tony” like Tony Earl back in the early 80s. Regardless of your opinion, take the time to get educated on candidates and positions as we once again head to the polls.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.