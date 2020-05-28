FROSTMAN COLUMN: Racial slur shows Biden can be combative, petty
For the past several weeks, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been conducting his campaign from his basement. Biden showed he can still stick his foot in his mouth. The Washington Times story on May 22 related a visit Biden had with radio host Charlemagne Tha God last Friday. Discussing a running mate, and the black vote, the host said “They have things they want from you, and one of them is a black woman running mate.”

Biden responded, “I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.” A Biden aide sought to end the interview, to which the host stated “we’ve got more questions.” Biden responded, “You’ve got more questions, I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or President Donald Trump, then you ain’t black.” Joe Biden being Joe Biden.

So, if you’re for Trump, then “you ain’t black.” This is true racism on display. For a presidential candidate to come out and tell a legion of voters they should support a specific candidate specifically because of their race is a racist statement, pure and simple. If you listen to the audio, it is clear Biden is trying to speak in a vernacular he thinks would appeal to black voters. Does this mean black women will be considered for his VP slot simply because they are black women? Candidates chosen solely on race?

Biden and his campaign went into full-on spin mode. Later in the Times story, “senior advisor Symone Sanders said, Biden’s comment was made ‘in jest.’” Biden has a long history of confrontational exchanges with voters and the media. This wasn’t said “in jest.”

Backlash, particularly from the black community was swift and strong. By late on Friday, Fox News was reporting a conversation with the United States Black Chamber of Commerce, telling the group “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” No, Joe you shouldn’t have been so cavalier.

It remains to be seen, but this may sway more minority voters into President Trump’s camp. Perhaps this will gain a measure of infamy, like Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” moment in 2016. Memes of all sorts, and merchandise are already popping up across social media.

Biden is rather famous for his temper dust-ups over the years. Few voters of today will remember the Joe Biden presidential campaign of 1988. Yes, Biden’s yearned to be president for well more than 30 years. A recently resurfaced video from a campaign appearance in New Hampshire in April of 1988, had Biden arguing with a voter, claiming “I’d be delighted to sit down and compare my IQ to yours.” Biden was also caught in several embellishments of

his background, and was rightly exposed, which doomed his presidential aspirations in

1988.

Long before his testy recent exchange in Iowa where he challenged an older voter to do push-ups, Biden had a long history of combative altercations on the campaign trail, along with an extended series of what I guess I’d describe as uncomfortable, or inappropriate moments with voters, ceremonial visit attendees and more. You can Google “Creepy Uncle Joe” and a montage of videos will show Biden at his worst.

I can hear the responses now. But, but, but Trump! Look at his tweets! “Orange man bad”, followed by a series of snarky ad hominem attacks. We all know Trump tweets far too much, makes attacks that are seemingly petty, and can often be bombastic and combative. If they hate Trump so much, why are they so enamored by a guy who can be combative and petty?

A visit to joebiden.com says Joe Biden can defeat Donald Trump as the main headline, and immediately asks for financial support. The Biden campaign has little to offer in substance. Rather than talk about the issues of the day, Biden’s campaign will simply say “I’m not Donald Trump” a billion times. Biden’s trying to run on President Barack Obama’s old coattails. He was sort of the default nominee, as the party has pushed further to the left. It became readily apparent Sen. Bernie Sanders or any candidate further to the left of Biden would get pummeled in November.

It would be no secret millions of Democrats loathe President Trump. My question for Democrats is why their choice for president is an older white man prone to attacks that are seemingly petty, who can also be bombastic and combative? That’s the best you can do? Bring on the gaffe machine. We’ll have plenty of fodder between now and November, and re-elect President Trump.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

