FROSTMAN COLUMN: Racial slur shows Biden can be combative, petty

I can hear the responses now. But, but, but Trump! Look at his tweets! “Orange man bad”, followed by a series of snarky ad hominem attacks. We all know Trump tweets far too much, makes attacks that are seemingly petty, and can often be bombastic and combative. If they hate Trump so much, why are they so enamored by a guy who can be combative and petty?

A visit to joebiden.com says Joe Biden can defeat Donald Trump as the main headline, and immediately asks for financial support. The Biden campaign has little to offer in substance. Rather than talk about the issues of the day, Biden’s campaign will simply say “I’m not Donald Trump” a billion times. Biden’s trying to run on President Barack Obama’s old coattails. He was sort of the default nominee, as the party has pushed further to the left. It became readily apparent Sen. Bernie Sanders or any candidate further to the left of Biden would get pummeled in November.

It would be no secret millions of Democrats loathe President Trump. My question for Democrats is why their choice for president is an older white man prone to attacks that are seemingly petty, who can also be bombastic and combative? That’s the best you can do? Bring on the gaffe machine. We’ll have plenty of fodder between now and November, and re-elect President Trump.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.