FROSTMAN COLUMN: Recount is a reminder to get involved locally

Do you know who represents you at a municipal level? When do their terms expire? When’s the last time any single one of your municipal representatives or school board members actually faced opposition? Check with your local municipal clerk, but candidacy papers for next spring can be completed starting on Dec. 1, and must be completed and returned by Jan. 5, 2021. Where needed a Spring Primary will be held on Feb. 16, and the Spring General Election will be held on April 6. You owe it to yourself, your friends, and your neighbors to do some research starting right now.

What stances toward economic development and personal responsibility has your local representative supported? Have any of your school board members ever gone out on a limb for students and staff, and bucked the drone of the administration?

Have any of your city council members ever knocked on your door during campaign season? I would highly doubt any have, because most local officials don’t think they have to bother with constituent contact. In 16 years in Baraboo, no such candidate has ever knocked on my door, or dropped any information. Many local office holders simply have the right last name or lineage in the community so they don’t have to bother with such trivial matters as campaigning or accountability.