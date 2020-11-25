FROSTMAN COLUMN: Recount is a reminder to get involved locally

The adventures, twists and turns of this year that is 2020 continue.
This most contentious and unusual year has brought on more moments of reflection, and delving into heretofore uncharted waters. Part of this ongoing set of adventures has availed the opportunity to work with a recount of the presidential election in Dane County. As of this writing, review of the balloting is an ongoing process in a cavernous area of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, as protocols for social distancing and other requirements come in to play.
The room is set with a couple hundred tables in rows, outfitted with Plexiglas barriers to keep a measure of distance and safety. On one side sit the election workers, clerks and others who purposefully present the ballots to observers across the table. Observers watch carefully and ask questions, while campaign officials and others scurry about the room assisting, or presenting concerns and objections. Ward by ward, town by town, stacks of documents are reviewed. It is a painstaking process, intended to determine if protocols were followed.
If nothing else, it is certainly a deeper view into a process happening each and every election that warrants your attention and assistance.
I’m certain that each and every citizen would benefit from learning more about the process before, during, and after elections. You develop a greater understanding and empathy for those who work in those frenetic hours, but there remain overarching questions that must be resolved.
Folks who would dispel the recount process seem to have forgotten the 2000 election process, where November brought us continuing uncertainty, and brought terms like “hanging chads” into every day conversation. The nation sat in waiting for nearly 40 days before affirming that former Vice President Al Gore lost, and George Bush became president.
It’s also rather amazing that there are those who endlessly droned on about “Russia, Russia, Russia” for four full years, shocked and amazed President Donald Trump won, alleging he could not have won without nefarious action. That same group is now largely aghast, absolutely certain that no foul play could ever interfere with the election process.
The election process, and resulting questions also underscore the need for citizens to be engaged and involved in their local units of government. Another fine reminder of the former House Speaker Tip O’Neill’s sage conclusion, “All politics is local.” Yes, despite the grammatical flaw, O’Neill wrote a book of the same name.
Speaking of local politics, coming right on the heels of the national election is the preparatory time for the upcoming local spring elections. Up this spring will be a bevy of local posts, including school boards, municipal boards and councils, mayoral races, and more. The only statewide contest this spring will be for the State Superintendent of Schools.
Do you know who represents you at a municipal level? When do their terms expire? When’s the last time any single one of your municipal representatives or school board members actually faced opposition? Check with your local municipal clerk, but candidacy papers for next spring can be completed starting on Dec. 1, and must be completed and returned by Jan. 5, 2021. Where needed a Spring Primary will be held on Feb. 16, and the Spring General Election will be held on April 6. You owe it to yourself, your friends, and your neighbors to do some research starting right now.
What stances toward economic development and personal responsibility has your local representative supported? Have any of your school board members ever gone out on a limb for students and staff, and bucked the drone of the administration?
Have any of your city council members ever knocked on your door during campaign season? I would highly doubt any have, because most local officials don’t think they have to bother with constituent contact. In 16 years in Baraboo, no such candidate has ever knocked on my door, or dropped any information. Many local office holders simply have the right last name or lineage in the community so they don’t have to bother with such trivial matters as campaigning or accountability.
Buck the system. Get involved. Make them accountable, or show them the door. It’s time local governments were wrested from control by the same entrenched groups.
Be that change maker in your community that tosses the old guard, and brings fresh ideas to the table. We all benefit from more folks being deeply involved in the process of governing, and setting the course for not only our future, but the nation and cities we leave to our children. Find out how you can make a difference.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!