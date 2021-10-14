FROSTMAN COLUMN: Redistricting game will be one to watch

One simple fact that gets lost in all the cries of the current maps is the fact that Republicans attained majorities in both the Senate and Assembly in 2010, based on the “old” maps, over which they had no control. Democrats and progressives were so upset over the 2011 maps they took the maps to court. According to the recap from the Brennan Center For Justice, the Gill v. Whitford case reached the Supreme Court in 2017, where “the Court dismissed the case for lack of standing.” Upon further review with the Wisconsin State Assembly as defendants, “the Supreme Court held that partisan gerrymandering claims are nonjusticiable. On July 2, 2019, the court dismissed the case.” The term “nonjusticiable” essentially means it is not capable of being determined by a court.

The simplest way to describe it is that voter preferences can change. Even if you try to draw partisan lines, there is more opportunity for people to change political preferences than there is for them to change other factors like race, national origin, income or other less malleable characteristics.