FROSTMAN COLUMN: Reflections on 2019 and Happy New Year to all

The much-awaited year is now shortly upon us. We’ve already heard one too many promises of “2020 vision” across all phases of everyday life. Undoubtedly, it will prove to be a bellwether year for many.
The closing of a year and passage into another is a natural time of reflection and pause. We rekindle thoughts of our successes, seek to have learned from our failures and challenges, and hope and pray for the coming year.
This time of reflection requires me to think upon those who comment on words I provide. Whether supportive or critical, I sincerely appreciate your responses and thoughts.
Even for those who are critical, I am thankful they took the time to read, and that I spurred their opinions deeply enough to evoke a response.
Many along the entire spectrum of political ideologies long for a return to a time when differences of opinion could be shared in a manner far more collegially and cordially than we often see today.
I thank you for the opportunity to share my musings in such a public forum. Knowing I have shared this column provides me with a personal catharsis each and every week. Quite often, I am challenged to bring these ruminations back within the space limitations afforded this writing. It is with great enthusiasm that I choose topics I think will touch readers’ minds, educe responses, and I look forward to more of the same in 2020.
On the national political front, 2019 brought us a new dynamic with Democratic control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans control the Senate.
The new majority brought an onslaught of endless investigations into President Donald Trump for those still focused on undoing the 2016 election. The resulting division meant little if any progress was made on a number of key legislative fronts. Most President Trump supporters remain unswayed by the political theater.
Wisconsin found itself further entrenched as a key battleground state when the Democratic Party announced its selection of Milwaukee as the site of its 2020 National Convention.
The Democrats didn’t choose Milwaukee because they want to ride the fancy new trolley. They’re coming here because Hillary Clinton didn’t show up in 2016, and largely scoffed at upper Midwestern states key to President Trump’s victory.
Closer to home, our own Sauk County finds itself on the national stage after a piece in “The Hill” listed Sauk as one of the “Ten counties in the nation that will decide the 2020 election.” A November visit by CNN only foretold of many more media visits as we are cast into the spotlight.
There has never been a more critical time for folks to step up and make a difference locally, to project that difference nationally. What will be your role in 2020?
Within our individual communities, we’ve seen deserved and needed analysis and criticism of actions by local officials. As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill is often credited with saying “All politics is local.” Never has there been a more compelling need for new faces to step up to seek leadership positions in our cities, towns and counties.
2019 saw further attacks on concepts like liberty, freedom, faith and family. The ludicrous “Green New Deal:” The challenge in criticizing its cost is that no one can count that high. Social justice warriors on the left pushed lunacy like the moon landing having a “gender bias,” 3-year olds being capable of making life-altering decisions and even derided all classical music as racist to name a few.
Kids growing up in stable homes are being told they are guilty of some sort of “white privilege,” while basically every standard of behavior is racist. Democratic presidential hopefuls are still trying to out-promise each other on free stuff. 2020 will undoubtedly bring more of the same.
What, for you, are the memories of 2019 that will define this past year? I hope you had a measure of triumphs, successes, and thresholds met. I also know that for many, this past year brought unforeseen challenges and disappointments, and hope the dawn of 2020 finds you optimistic in your outlook.
On the political front, 2020 is indescribably important. What are your individual hopes, dreams and aspirations for 2020?
What new opportunities await? What new challenges? Will it represent watershed or life-altering moments? For our family, we celebrate the transition from school years to young adulthood for our children, fraught with new frontiers to face.
As the old year passes into the new, I offer my sincere thanks for allowing me to fill a few moments of your day each week. May your new year be abounding in joy, success, and fulfillment. Happy New Year.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.