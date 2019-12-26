FROSTMAN COLUMN: Reflections on 2019 and Happy New Year to all

The much-awaited year is now shortly upon us. We’ve already heard one too many promises of “2020 vision” across all phases of everyday life. Undoubtedly, it will prove to be a bellwether year for many.

The closing of a year and passage into another is a natural time of reflection and pause. We rekindle thoughts of our successes, seek to have learned from our failures and challenges, and hope and pray for the coming year.

This time of reflection requires me to think upon those who comment on words I provide. Whether supportive or critical, I sincerely appreciate your responses and thoughts.

Even for those who are critical, I am thankful they took the time to read, and that I spurred their opinions deeply enough to evoke a response.

Many along the entire spectrum of political ideologies long for a return to a time when differences of opinion could be shared in a manner far more collegially and cordially than we often see today.