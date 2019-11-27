Few moments are as quiet and serene as those spent alone in the woods. You look around and all seems perfectly still. Any sounds and the silence are intensified if under a fresh blanket of snow, making the forest a stark contrast between the white ground, and dark trees and brush. The slightest breeze whispering through the trees, or a leaf skirting across the snow catches your attention.
It’s easy to get lost in your thoughts. You brush away the snow from a fallen log or stump for a break or have strategically sought out your spot. You hope for those moments to be interrupted for the reason you sit on a log in late November.
It’s Thanksgiving week in Wisconsin, and more than 500,000 hunters hit the woods for the biggest sporting time of the year — gun deer season. The armies in blaze orange started combing the Wisconsin woods early Saturday morning.
I learned to hunt in the early ‘70s, in western Bayfield County. My family didn’t live there, but many in my father’s family still farmed, logged, and scraped out a living in the area. My father was the youngest of seven sons, which often made for large groups of 15 or 20 or more hunters, able to take on large parcels. On occasion, all seven brothers were together, and as it would have been far too pretentious to have a camera ready in those days, few group photos exist. There were bigger tasks at hand, and socializing was for another time.
An unspoken hierarchy among the brothers minimized bickering, but it also fostered rare moments of candor from my father to us when rebuffed. Youngsters remained silent and obedient. Hunter safety came not from a class, but through experienced hunters. I loathed getting up in pitch black at 4:30 a.m. to prep food and load up to be securely in place by 6:30 a.m., with organized chaos behind those moments. The first tastes of thermos-warm coffee made me feel grown up. Included were oft-told stories of legendary bucks, the ones that got away, a few cases of buck fever, and a host of memorable moments.
It was unnerving to be instructed to walk east a mile until the next road, but you learned to use a compass, rely on the tools at hand, and develop a sense of both self-reliance and teamwork. You learned how to walk softly and listen carefully. We used a combination of watchers and drivers to cover many acres. For myself, this went on for several years, individual days melting into yet another hum-drum season, not understanding the preciousness of those times.
I followed my own path and didn’t return to those woods for about 20 years. There was a stark difference upon my return. Most of the older generation was gone, or far beyond hunting days. Most of my generation had scattered into their own lives, often far away from the Northwoods. No rising at 4:30 a.m. No meeting the group of 20.
A group of just a few focused on much smaller areas. The morning pace far less frenetic with little sense of urgency. I was truly saddened in 2003 when I lost my brother, who fanatically loved deer season. My father and I continued on, meeting up until he passed a decade later. In moments of reflection, the week I dreaded in many ways while a youngster has become a time I miss dearly because of deep memories with those fine men, and others who are gone.
Deer hunting has been on the decline in Wisconsin for a number of years. A 2018 Wisconsin Policy Forum report stated, “the number of deer hunting licenses sold in Wisconsin has dropped by about 6% in the last two decades.” While the population has increased, and there’s been an increase in fishing licensure, deer hunting and other game hunting has declined. A myriad of reasons are cited, including less reliance on game harvesting for food, fewer people living in rural areas, and newer generations less inclined to continue hunting traditions.
Though still widespread, those large group hunts with such a sense of camaraderie and tradition are slowly falling aside, and that’s unfortunate. Those who would contend hunting is solely about shooting defenseless animals don’t understand anything about hunting.
This week of Thanksgiving, as we reflect upon that for which we are most thankful, let us also remember the memories of times gone past. Simpler times when life maybe moved just a tad slower. Reflect upon memories not appreciated in their original moments. Stay safe, and best of luck to those hunters of today, and tomorrow.
