FROSTMAN COLUMN: Remember fond holiday memories, and create new ones

The children may be “nestled all snug in their beds,” famously described in the Clement Clarke Moore poem of 1822, but as we reach the 200th anniversary of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” I don’t know how many kids will have “visions of sugar-plums dancing in their heads.”

Certainly never worn a “cap” to bed, and really no “kerchiefs” in the home either. The “Sugar Plum Fairy” is part of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” that debuted in 1892. I would suspect most recognize the sweet iconic tune with its mellifluous rhythm, but many younger folks think of the background tune to “Tetris.” I would imagine and hope sugar plum candy is still a tradition in some households.

It’s compelling to see what holiday traditions survive each generation, as families also set out to chart their own courses. In your own family, or close network, what is most cherished, and what could you simply do without? Hard to imagine there are many sleigh rides happening over the river, and through the woods to grandmother’s house, even after Thanksgiving Day. What has survived, and what has gone away? Are you ready for the Dec. 23 “Festivus for the Rest of Us?”