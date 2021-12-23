FROSTMAN COLUMN: Remember fond holiday memories, and create new ones

The children may be “nestled all snug in their beds,” famously described in the Clement Clarke Moore poem of 1822, but as we reach the 200th anniversary of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” I don’t know how many kids will have “visions of sugar-plums dancing in their heads.”
Certainly never worn a “cap” to bed, and really no “kerchiefs” in the home either. The “Sugar Plum Fairy” is part of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” that debuted in 1892. I would suspect most recognize the sweet iconic tune with its mellifluous rhythm, but many younger folks think of the background tune to “Tetris.” I would imagine and hope sugar plum candy is still a tradition in some households.
It’s compelling to see what holiday traditions survive each generation, as families also set out to chart their own courses. In your own family, or close network, what is most cherished, and what could you simply do without? Hard to imagine there are many sleigh rides happening over the river, and through the woods to grandmother’s house, even after Thanksgiving Day. What has survived, and what has gone away? Are you ready for the Dec. 23 “Festivus for the Rest of Us?”
We must also remember those who aren’t able to be close to their own families, or those who don’t have families. The holiday season can place a greater burden on those who are alone regardless of those circumstances. As a young adult, I spent many holiday seasons far from home, sometimes finding a way to enjoy the season, but many often struggle. We also remember those who are no longer with us in these times of gathering. This age of social media, face timing, and the use of other technologies has allowed those distant to seem closer. There are also those who will choose not to travel in these most uncertain of times, but whether gathered together or far apart, may you be able to celebrate as you would have hoped.
Unless Mother Nature cooperates, there won’t be any “moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow, giving luster of mid-day to objects below,” but we’ve survived snowless Christmases in the past. One of my fondest Christmas Day memories was in the 1970s spending the day playing basketball in the driveway, very rare for December, as the mercury climbed to more than 60 degrees. Those were the days predicting the coming “Ice Age” in that era’s incarnation of the climate change debate.
It was often a late-night Christmas Eve candlelight service, where the heat from the candles would create a beautiful shimmer amid the darkness on the stained glass. One present opened on Christmas Eve. The massive cutting board with myriad shapes to create was out and in full use, and the aroma of baking filled the air. As my own family grew, we put in place our own traditions of lifting the kids to place the angel atop the tree, now long past as they are fully grown. My wife’s wonderful bubble bread or caramel popcorn give a warm and welcoming aroma to our home Christmas morning. The tree is adorned with far more childhood creations than traditional ornaments, bringing out a certain unique character.
This isn’t to say that all folks celebrate the season of Christmas, or believe in the birth of Jesus Christ as the “reason for the season.” The people of faith are often tasked with what is often referred to as “the Great Commission” of spreading the Good News of the Gospel, and encouraging people to seek Christ, juxtaposed to having those words or encouragement be welcomed or allowed wherever it may occur. Many churches swell with those just-occasional visitors at holiday time, and perhaps this season will serve as a reminder they’re welcome other times of the year as well.
There are many ways we can express the joy of the season in even the simplest acts of kindness. A soft smile, a quiet hello, perhaps wishing a passing person a “Happy Holiday” season, or even risk a “Merry Christmas” now and again may bring a returned smile.
My wish is for all to enjoy this season, and to take a bit of respite from the consternation of everyday life as a reminder to be thankful. Whether you celebrate Christmas, recently celebrated the Hanukkah season, the upcoming Kwanzaa, or any other type of seasonal celebration, I hope this season is one of thankfulness, hope, and joy for the future. May it be for you and yours a season of new traditions and maybe someone will try their first sugar plum candy.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.