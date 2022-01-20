FROSTMAN COLUMN: Sanctity of Life celebrations bring new attention to ongoing abortion debate

As for the fate of abortion rights in Wisconsin should Roe be overturned, current Attorney General Democrat Josh Kaul, who will be up for re-election this November, said in a Dec. 14, 2021, Associated Press story, “he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion,” essentially stating he would not enforce “a Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 [which] has been unenforceable.” Overturning Roe v. Wade would simply shift the debate to the individual state level.

Supporting a position in favor of the sanctity of life does not mean there is no understanding of the other side. We all know the decision to potentially terminate a pregnancy can be an extraordinarily difficult undertaking, and it is fundamental to the debate to understand the deep emotional connections and challenges accompanying such a decision, and those opposed to abortion largely do not, and should not cast judgment on those who have made that decision, yet we would hope to change hearts and minds. A child is a human being from the moment of conception, whether in or out of the mother’s womb. A conceived child has no control over the circumstances under which it was conceived, whether as a planned pregnancy or at a tumultuous or challenging time. Those who would draw parallels to other medical freedoms often fail to account for the fact the unborn baby is a separate human being.