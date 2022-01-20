FROSTMAN COLUMN: Sanctity of Life celebrations bring new attention to ongoing abortion debate

The moment a child is born, it is impossible to imagine your life in any other way. A parent will never forget that first moment, cradling a newborn gently in your arms, awestruck at the tiny eyes gazing back at you in wonderment. At that instant in time, you and your child have a perfect relationship. Their journey through life will be filled with moments of both joy and sorrow, and they will experience successes and failures, and no doubt influence others around them in ways yet unknown.
Sadly, just since the Roe v. Wade decision in January 1973, more than 60 million babies in the United States alone lost their opportunity to experience life among us, having lost their lives to the practice of abortion. Millions more lives have been lost across the world, and throughout much of history.
This Saturday, marks the 49th anniversary of the controversial decision that represented a new chapter in the continuing debate over the contentious subject. Many churches celebrated a “Sanctity of Life” Jan. 16, and rallies in support of the sanctity of life will be taking place across the country Saturday. The National March for Life will take place Friday in Washington, D.C. A large regional gathering took place Jan. 8 in Chicago. A large gathering of pro-abortion advocates was present as well, as is often the case at these rallies.
A Nov. 30, 2021, wiscnews.com story outlined a bit of the prospective future of abortion rights in the United States. It refers to the Supreme Court justice’s commentary in the 1973 Roe decision stating, “the sensitive and emotional nature of the abortion controversy, of the vigorous opposing views, even among physicians, and of the deep and seemingly absolute convictions that the subject inspires.” In 1992, the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision largely affirmed the earlier Roe ruling. The story also referred to the “protection for the woman’s abortion decision before viability” estimated at about 28 weeks in 1973. The Casey decision in 1992 brought down the standard of fetus viability to about 23 weeks.
Regardless of whether you’re on one side of the abortion debate or the other, the fight continues. On Dec. 1, 2021, the Supreme Court, which now includes three additional conservative justices, heard arguments on the controversial Mississippi abortion law, whose case is known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. According to a New York post story the same day, the justices are considering the Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, and “after nearly two hours of arguments on Wednesday, all six conservative justices signaled they would uphold the Mississippi law and there was support among them for getting rid of Roe and Casey altogether.” Justice Brett Kavanaugh “suggested that many states would still ‘freely allow abortions” even if Roe was overturned because it would let states regulate the procedure themselves.”
As for the fate of abortion rights in Wisconsin should Roe be overturned, current Attorney General Democrat Josh Kaul, who will be up for re-election this November, said in a Dec. 14, 2021, Associated Press story, “he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion,” essentially stating he would not enforce “a Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 [which] has been unenforceable.” Overturning Roe v. Wade would simply shift the debate to the individual state level.
Supporting a position in favor of the sanctity of life does not mean there is no understanding of the other side. We all know the decision to potentially terminate a pregnancy can be an extraordinarily difficult undertaking, and it is fundamental to the debate to understand the deep emotional connections and challenges accompanying such a decision, and those opposed to abortion largely do not, and should not cast judgment on those who have made that decision, yet we would hope to change hearts and minds. A child is a human being from the moment of conception, whether in or out of the mother’s womb. A conceived child has no control over the circumstances under which it was conceived, whether as a planned pregnancy or at a tumultuous or challenging time. Those who would draw parallels to other medical freedoms often fail to account for the fact the unborn baby is a separate human being.
There are alternatives, such as adoption, and stories abound of those who take an equally difficult path of choosing life, and have found a way to adapt and overcome obstacles.
We know this controversy will continue to be divisive, with largely entrenched positions on both sides, but we ask those who approve of abortion to consider the impact of the lost individuals who have never had the chance to experience life.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.