FROSTMAN COLUMN: Sauk County leadership's in disarray; vote for change

Thoughts I share with you today are not without seeking to understand the depth and breadth of the challenges we face this very day as residents of our communities, employees and employers, parents, children, citizens of Wisconsin and Americans. Each of our lives continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic besetting us now. It seems a bit trivial to discuss other matters, but life goes on, and we must continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment around us.

Let us hope this day finds you prayerful, and seeking to be a well-informed citizen. Be discerning and wise in your resources for information. In this age of the 24-hour news cycle, Twitter, Facebook and the rest, misinformation often travels much faster than reality. Well over a century ago, Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

Spring election season is upon us, the vote slated for April 7. Wherever you reside, your spring ballot may be sparse or full of a range of choices. In Columbia County, none of the Supervisory Districts have a challenged election; all are unopposed. While it may symbolize a degree of stability, participation in our local races is a fundamental responsibility.