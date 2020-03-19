FROSTMAN COLUMN: Sauk County leadership's in disarray; vote for change
Thoughts I share with you today are not without seeking to understand the depth and breadth of the challenges we face this very day as residents of our communities, employees and employers, parents, children, citizens of Wisconsin and Americans. Each of our lives continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic besetting us now. It seems a bit trivial to discuss other matters, but life goes on, and we must continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment around us.

Let us hope this day finds you prayerful, and seeking to be a well-informed citizen. Be discerning and wise in your resources for information. In this age of the 24-hour news cycle, Twitter, Facebook and the rest, misinformation often travels much faster than reality. Well over a century ago, Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

Spring election season is upon us, the vote slated for April 7. Wherever you reside, your spring ballot may be sparse or full of a range of choices. In Columbia County, none of the Supervisory Districts have a challenged election; all are unopposed. While it may symbolize a degree of stability, participation in our local races is a fundamental responsibility.

Thankfully, in Sauk County a number of the Supervisory Districts face contested races, and a few feature very stark differences in the candidates. Sauk County folks need to pay close attention to the district in which they reside and seek to be informed.

Simply said, the leadership of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors is in serious disarray. On Sept.27, 2018, I wrote a column titled “Sauk County Board chair uses intimidation tactics,” amid the rancor and discord among board supervisors concerning a series of referendums sought by the progressive wing of the board on subjects having nothing to do with actual Sauk County issues. And it’s only gotten far worse.

Too lengthy to describe in detail here, board members seeking transparency have been rebuked. County residents have been racked with a series of news stories in this paper regarding employees placed on leave, investigations run amok and retaliation. Most recently, in the March 14 Baraboo News Republic, board Chairman Peter Vedro and the Executive Committee voted to recommend suspension of the hotline available to county residents and employees regarding “ethics code violations, fraud, conduct violations or threats.” It is a pathetically sad state of affairs when public officials seek to cut off a vital channel available to the public and employees seeking to have their voices of real concern regarding ethical matters silenced.

At the Feb. 18 regular board meeting, the agenda included a vote for a new chairman and was unanimously approved. When the item came up for consideration, Vedro inexplicably changed Robert’s Rules of Order, stating the board had to vote on whether to have a vote for chairman. It was perplexing, and many were confused. Chaos ensued as his ruling was challenged, and supervisors were unsure on the subject of votes. This discord and infighting needs to stop and a significant change in the leadership of the Sauk County Board is a key step in the right direction.

With a majority of the 31 Supervisory Districts challenged, I can’t cover all, but do want to point out several key races warranting your attention. I’ll call this group of challengers to incumbent board members my “Fab Five” supporting new faces on the board.

District 2: Longtime law enforcement veteran Terry Spencer merits your support, facing a perennial critic of law enforcement.

District 6: Rebecca Klitzke will bring fresh ideas.

District 15: Kevin Schell and his long record of community service would be a welcome change in the seat now held by Vedro.

Two hope to return to the board after time away:

District 11: Richard “Mike” Flint.

District 28: Mark “Smooth” Detter.

I also want to recommend key incumbents facing challengers in Brian Peper in District 25 and Carl Gruber in District 27.

These races are non-partisan. Their political affiliation doesn’t matter. More important is the common sense attitude and work ethic these folks will bring to our Board of Supervisors, and help Sauk County move forward in an environment free from the rancor and discord we experience today.

Whoever your candidates may be, take time to find out who’s on the ballot, and follow whatever protocol is in place for April 7.

We must also remember the words of Winston Churchill, who in the face of the Nazi threat to Britain in World War II told them “Keep Calm and Carry On.” Wise words indeed.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

