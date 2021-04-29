FROSTMAN COLUMN: Say 'no' to vaccine passports, yes to medical choices

Here’s the deal. You, as an adult, have the opportunity and responsibility to make an informed choice in concert with health care professionals in whom you place your own care. You are welcome to choose to be vaccinated, and no one should begrudge you that choice. If you feel you are making the best informed choice for your own care, and have sought to be informed on all fronts, by all means, make that choice. Many have gotten the shot without any apparent ill affects to date.

You also can make the sincere, conscientious choice to not be vaccinated for COVID. This is not about being “anti-vaccine.” This is about having the choice for medical freedom to choose which procedures you will undergo, and when you choose to simply say “no.” Your choice. Millions of Americans are skeptical of the efficacy and still-emerging data about both short-term and long-term side effects, or are simply saying “no” for other personal reasons, and those making that choice should be respected. No one is out to harm another person, or knowingly spreading the virus.