FROSTMAN COLUMN: School choice a needed option for many students

Pope’s actions reinforced the idea many public schools, rather than take a necessary and complete look inward at the results they produce, or the environment they create for both students and staff, seek to place blame, casting the Choice program as the cause for their ills. There can be a sort of arrogant, condescending attitude projected to parents and students by many of the educational elites.

Opposition to the Choice program is about money and control. Public school advocates don’t want to see kids achieve better outcomes for less money. Private/charter schools inherently have more accountability. Put simply, if outcomes aren’t acceptable, parents and kids leave, and the school doesn’t survive. Accountability 101.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty provides a report called “Apples for Apples” for comparative data between public and Choice schools. Among key data points were “Parental Choice Schools outperform public schools statewide. Proficiency exceeds traditional public schools (by) 3.05% in the statewide and Racine schools, and Parental Choice Schools have higher growth than public schools statewide. Growth rates exceed that of traditional public schools by 6.8 points.”