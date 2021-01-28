FROSTMAN COLUMN: School choice an important factor in DPI race

Another election already? Seems the ink is barely dry on the contentious 2020 presidential election, and we’re going to talk about the next round. Sadly, I doubt we’ll see Bernie Sanders showing up looking grumpy wearing big mittens for any ceremonies.
In Wisconsin, there is one statewide election. The position is the Superintendent of Public Instruction, a four-year term. Under the radar for many, this is the job current Gov. Tony Evers held prior to his election as governor. The current head, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, is not running.
This vacancy has created a stampede of seven candidates, all of whom will appear on your spring primary ballot on Feb. 16. Many communities may have additional primary races, but the DPI Superintendent is the only race appearing on every ballot.
The primary will narrow the field to the top two candidates, who will face off in the April 6 general election. I encourage one and all to check out the respective websites, Facebook pages, and any other materials you can find. They are, in alphabetical order, Sheila Briggs, Joe Fenrick, Troy Gunderson, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, and Jill Underly.
Last year, I was fortunate to help greet then-Vice President Mike Pence as he came to our capitol city to join in the celebration of National School Choice week, which runs this year from Jan. 24-30. It seems ages ago hundreds of school children filled the Capitol rotunda to share the experience of seeing the vice president.
A primary reason this week is National School Choice Week is Wisconsin in among those states whose application process for School Choice programs starts on Feb. 1, and events are held to promote choice in education. School choice is primarily intended to be a tool allowing parents to have far more input and control over their child’s education than is available in the public school system. Because of income limitations to participate, it provides access to additional educational opportunities for low or moderate income parents.
What do this year’s candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction think about school choice? Wispolitics.com related results of a virtual forum held on Jan. 7 by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. Among the outlets that shared the story was the Barron News-Shield on Jan. 24.
On the question of school choice, “all but two candidates, Hendricks-Williams and former Brown Deer School District Superintendent Deborah Kerr, said they oppose private school voucher programs. Kerr said she supports “one system of accountability.” Hendricks-Williams said she supports “great schools.” Hendricks-Williams, “who held administrative positions in public and private charter schools in Milwaukee from 2006-2014, said she supports parents’ right to choose “high-performance” schools for their kids. She was the only candidate who did not answer “no” when asked if she supported charter schools.”
I will always state there are thousands of high-quality, dedicated public school teachers and staff who deserve your respect and praise for their efforts. The challenge always faced by parents is the public educational system’s continual dismissal of parent input. School boards are dominated by those who are largely hand-picked by teacher’s unions, or those who would never stand in opposition to school administrators. There is very little tolerance for any diversity of viewpoints.
Students of faith often find a very contentious and unwelcoming environment in public schools. In Baraboo, during recent high school renovations, only one club, the Christian “Ignite” group, was denied adding their logo to a sort of mural of all clubs. Kids participating in “See You At The Pole,” designed to be overt and public in prayer, were told not to video or photograph themselves. Baraboo schools rebuffed a coop agreement with a local choice school for kids to participate in athletics. The list could go on, and similar stories could be told across the state.
The popularity of school choice remains high. A Jan. 22 MacIver Institute story cited a study from the American Federation of Children that stated, “the concept of school choice is favored by over two-thirds of voters. The report also found that this year, 74% of African Americans favor school choice, and 71% of Latinos support school choice. These groups are often the benefactors of the choice programs.
School choice has been around in Wisconsin for more than 30 years, has survived numerous court challenges, and has become a vital and needed part of our educational landscape, offering a viable alternative to the public school machine. We can only hope for the election of a new Superintendent of Public Instruction who understands that idea, and works with the choice community to better the educational outcomes for all Wisconsin kids. Our kids and parents deserve choices in education.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.