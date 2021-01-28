FROSTMAN COLUMN: School choice an important factor in DPI race

Another election already? Seems the ink is barely dry on the contentious 2020 presidential election, and we’re going to talk about the next round. Sadly, I doubt we’ll see Bernie Sanders showing up looking grumpy wearing big mittens for any ceremonies.

In Wisconsin, there is one statewide election. The position is the Superintendent of Public Instruction, a four-year term. Under the radar for many, this is the job current Gov. Tony Evers held prior to his election as governor. The current head, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, is not running.

This vacancy has created a stampede of seven candidates, all of whom will appear on your spring primary ballot on Feb. 16. Many communities may have additional primary races, but the DPI Superintendent is the only race appearing on every ballot.

The primary will narrow the field to the top two candidates, who will face off in the April 6 general election. I encourage one and all to check out the respective websites, Facebook pages, and any other materials you can find. They are, in alphabetical order, Sheila Briggs, Joe Fenrick, Troy Gunderson, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, and Jill Underly.