FROSTMAN COLUMN: School Choice still growing in Wisconsin

Jan. 28, a large crowd funneled into the Lambeau Field Atrium. Not a Packer playoff game, but rather a celebration of National School Choice Week, the last week of January every year.

Wisconsin has been a leader in School Choice, as the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program was the first private voucher program in the nation, according to the website schoolchoicewi.org. The program was started for “families who felt failed by the education status quo.” In brief, it offers low to moderate income parents the opportunity to consider a choice aside from the local public school and receive a payment of about $8,000 that goes directly to the school of choice, and the program is now statewide. The site also highlighted “in 2020-21, student enrollment in Wisconsin School Choice programs grew to more than 55,000 students.”

A Jan. 28 press release by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction stated, it “has 324 private schools and school systems registered for the 2022-23 school year, an increase of 23 from the previous school year.” Based on additional information provided, 162 of those schools are in the statewide program, and account for 17 of the new registrations. It is clear school choice continues to grow throughout the state of Wisconsin.

I always remind folks there are many fantastic public school teachers. Dedicated professionals assisting in the growth and development of our children as the next generation of leaders. There are school board members who seek accountability and transparency, and they should be commended. The challenge facing our nation is those voices are often being squelched in favor of a more progressive narrative.

When you see how our current Wisconsin public schools are performing, it’s not hard to see why the School Choice program is booming. Kids are amid their third straight stunted school year with restrictions still rampant, and there is little regard for the toll on children and their learning or emotional challenges.

Parents and community members who seek answers at school board meetings are cast as “domestic terrorists,” few opportunities exist for an interactive discussion with a school board, with many schools making it harder. Parents often struggle getting information from staff or administrators when they dig deeper. Those who would opine our public schools are an “open book” haven’t asked the types of questions being asked by so many.

When I was a part of the most recent Strategic Planning Committee in Baraboo, many cited the School Choice program as a scapegoat for challenges. Kids should be taught competition makes them better. Why have sporting activities against other schools? Testing ourselves against real competition.

Public schools elitists want to squelch competition. They believe they know “what is best for your children,” and are taken aback when someone questions the narrative. How does the opportunity for low to moderate income families to make a choice in education hurt the public schools? They’ll say choice schools lack accountability, but choice schools must leap through myriad hoops to participate, are accountable for those dollars, and if the school doesn’t meet the parent’s expectations, the school fails. True accountability. No such level of accountability in public schools.

The answer, public school advocates will tell you, is money. All about the “Benjamins.” At the recent annual meeting of the Baraboo School District, the alleged “cost” of the 50 some-odd choice students was about $400,000—out of a $40 million plus budget. There’s a far deeper discussion of how districts are impacted including reductions in variable costs, and differences in the state aid versus the voucher amount. Far less attention was paid to the millions spent on current debt payments, and the impact of unfavorable open enrollment numbers. It’s easier to paint those few students as the issue than address any real concerns.

There are also substantial concerns about what materials are used in classrooms, and how it is presented. School classes held virtually gave parents a fresh look, and many are raising strident objections. Programs regarding culturally relevant teaching and pedagogy that are very prevalent bear components of the controversial concept of critical race theory. According to a teachformaerica.org guide from Jan. 6, 2019, on how to teach culturally relevant pedagogy, “students are to see themselves as agents of social change and transformation.” This isn’t possible unless the students are taught all systems must be focused on seeing themselves only as an instrument of their race. School should focus on teaching kids how to think, not what to think. Many would rather schools focus on fundamentals.

Parents ultimately know “what is best for your children,” and have the opportunity make a choice in the state of Wisconsin. If the local public school isn’t meeting your expectations, exercise your own school choice.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.