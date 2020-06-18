FROSTMAN COLUMN: Seattle needs to end occupation by anarchists
FROSTMAN COLUMN: Seattle needs to end occupation by anarchists

Framed by the Cascade Range, the Puget Sound, and coastal forests lies the city of Seattle. Seattle’s known for offering an eclectic lifestyle, grunge music, Starbucks Coffee and high tech.

Outbreaks continued in the wake of the senseless death of George Floyd. Protests and clashes with police continued in Seattle’s Capitol Hill District. A June 12 USA Today story reported, “a group of protesters have cornered off several blocks and established the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).” The group gathered after Seattle police abandoned a precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood June 8, and effectively handed the area over to the protesters they had clashed with for days.” Much of the footage of the “occupation” seems straight out of some dystopian novel or post-apocalyptic depiction. Well, this is 2020.

Images of streets the protesters now occupy abound. In an incredibly ironic twist, the supposed-freedom loving occupiers in the CHAZ zone have concrete barriers preventing vehicular traffic while patrolled by armed guards. Handwritten notes warn visitors “you are now leaving the USA.”

Footage you see from mainstream media depicts a sort of street fair environment which belie the true underbelly of the movement. A Friday, June 12 story appearing on MSN from The Cut, a fashion magazine, said “there is a “No Cop Co-Op” with free food, vegan pizza, LaCroix (and White Claw), a hot dog stand (not free), a medical center, a Mutual Aid Books table, a garden, and a giant Black Lives Matter mural.” Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? Could a “Make America Great Again” hat wearer join the festivities?

Additionally, “local reporters confirm that there are some CHAZ residents walking around with firearms (Washington is an open-carry state) but that they claim they are providing safety for CHAZ and other protesters accept their presence in the area.” Do these commune occupants not see the rank hypocrisy in reliance on armed guards to provide safety, while at the same time wanting to defund the police? I think these anarchists need to read Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” or “Lord of the Flies.”

A Turning Point USA correspondent sought to visit the CHAZ commune carrying American flags. A Sunday, June 14 DailyCaller story describes how the group was heckled by commune occupants, eventually being chased out of CHAZ. What would be your reaction be if Milwaukee’s Third Ward suddenly found itself in the hands of anarchists?

They don’t even know what to call themselves. A Sunday, June 14 Fox News story reported, “there was plenty of confusion this weekend as some seek to change the name of the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone to Capitol Hill Organized (or Occupied) Protest. ‘This is not an autonomous zone. We are not trying to secede from the United States,’ one protester, Maurice Cola, said Saturday. One week in, and there is already dissension in the ranks. We can probably let this commune fall in on itself.

A visit to the CHAZ website caphillauto.zone, states just the opposite, that you “are leaving the USA.” It includes a list of lofty, untenable demands, including “hospitals and care facilities of Seattle employ black doctors and nurses specifically to help care for black patients.”

This is a tough one. It’s hard to fault the position of President Donald Trump to forcibly end the occupation. The challenge faced following that path is many will view the occupiers as further oppressed, and as some sort of martyrs for the progressive cause. Media coverage of a forcible end to the standoff would be played ad infinitum.

This lunacy cannot continue. We cannot kowtow to anarchists. No matter how “feel goody” the mayor of Seattle and others wish to be, this must end soon. If you want a place at the table, we can talk, but get rid of your ridiculous demands, and work together on real, tangible solutions. Residents of the Capitol Hill District who don’t wish to secede from the USA shouldn’t have to suffer the whims of a few anarchists. If they want true independence, let them experience it firsthand. No municipal water supplied. No electric power from the utility. Start moving concrete barriers one by one. No more “clueless in Seattle.”

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

