FROSTMAN COLUMN: Seattle needs to end occupation by anarchists

Additionally, “local reporters confirm that there are some CHAZ residents walking around with firearms (Washington is an open-carry state) but that they claim they are providing safety for CHAZ and other protesters accept their presence in the area.” Do these commune occupants not see the rank hypocrisy in reliance on armed guards to provide safety, while at the same time wanting to defund the police? I think these anarchists need to read Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” or “Lord of the Flies.”

A Turning Point USA correspondent sought to visit the CHAZ commune carrying American flags. A Sunday, June 14 DailyCaller story describes how the group was heckled by commune occupants, eventually being chased out of CHAZ. What would be your reaction be if Milwaukee’s Third Ward suddenly found itself in the hands of anarchists?

They don’t even know what to call themselves. A Sunday, June 14 Fox News story reported, “there was plenty of confusion this weekend as some seek to change the name of the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone to Capitol Hill Organized (or Occupied) Protest. ‘This is not an autonomous zone. We are not trying to secede from the United States,’ one protester, Maurice Cola, said Saturday. One week in, and there is already dissension in the ranks. We can probably let this commune fall in on itself.