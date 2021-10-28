FROSTMAN COLUMN: Social media censorship under fire

In moments of quiet, in search of entertainment, bemusement, or information, many turn to their phones or their computers, begin scrolling and swiping, and click on the stories you wish to read. Amongst that scrolling, in today’s environment, you’ll like encounter some sort of warning, or outright elimination of materials you sought to access. Our culture is awash with big-tech media controls and censorship we could have scarcely imagined just a few years ago.
Information gleaned from the internet and social media sources has skyrocketed since the days of the internet and other media began. We no longer sit in front of the TV at 6 p.m. to watch the “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.” We’ve long ago entered the days of the 24-hour news cycle, which brings with it the opportunity to see and view a wide range of opinions, ideas and all the rest.
Of course, seeing something on the internet or a Facebook post doesn’t mean its worthy. There has always been a widespread understanding of skepticism of posts you may read, sources cited, and all the rest. Just because something appears on the inter-webs doesn’t make it a true story.
However, we’ve also moved into a new arena where social media platforms like Facebook are wielding tremendous power and influence on what they allow and seek to obfuscate in their platforms. Where does the line of free speech begin, and the line of “controlling” information become outright censorship?
The challenges and questions about free speech are as old as the Amendment itself. The Bill of Rights, the first ten Amendments to the Constitution, were ratified in December 1791. Thus began the ongoing conversation about the right to free speech, and to what extent those rights may be limited.
The text of the First Amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The key section for this discussion is “or abridging the freedom of speech.” If we truly have freedom of speech, does that mean we may say anything to anyone at any time without fear of reprisal?
There is a certain acceptance of the cordiality intended for most types of speaking – whether it be as a matter of respect, protocol, or other context. It’s also widely understood that even though you may be welcome to state your opinions aloud, there also may be consequences to harmful expressions.
So then, what controls are appropriate for private entities, such as Facebook? News stories about the culture and ongoing stories regarding the social media giant have once again arisen. In an opinion piece shared in the New York Post on Oct. 6, writer Victoria Marshall contends that the congressional testimony provided by Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen on Oct. 5 “just gave the social media network another excuse to crack down on conservative content.”
An Oct. 25 Washington Examiner story stated, “Facebook employees have reportedly called for more censorship of right-wing publishers in the past few years, but senior management has resisted such effort.” It’s interesting to note the story didn’t mention a word about censoring any liberal content. When scrolling along Facebook, any time there is a post that mentions the word “shot”—whether in the context of COVID or vaccines or not, vaccines, COVID, or any other number of words captured by the complex algorithms, the post is flagged. We no longer have the choice of reviewing and discerning information on our own, as the information we are allowed to view is limited.
It’s interesting to watch the mainstream media coverage that largely believes Facebook didn’t do enough controlling of their platform in the Oct. 25 released “Facebook Papers.” Should all media simply reflect one viewpoint?
At the end of the day, it has become a real challenge for all of us, regardless of political or cultural ideology, to be able to wade through the massive amount of information laid before us in these days of the 24–hour news cycle, and each news entity seeking to outdo the next in jumping on stories that will compel viewers and readers to click on their story.
There are those who want voices like mine silenced, not wanting any ideas or views outside their own to be heard. We must remain keenly aware of the dogged efforts to silence certain viewpoints, especially those of a conservative nature. Let these contentious times for social media make us ever more aware of what we post and share, as we continue to make our voices heard.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.