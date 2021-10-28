FROSTMAN COLUMN: Social media censorship under fire

An Oct. 25 Washington Examiner story stated, “Facebook employees have reportedly called for more censorship of right-wing publishers in the past few years, but senior management has resisted such effort.” It’s interesting to note the story didn’t mention a word about censoring any liberal content. When scrolling along Facebook, any time there is a post that mentions the word “shot”—whether in the context of COVID or vaccines or not, vaccines, COVID, or any other number of words captured by the complex algorithms, the post is flagged. We no longer have the choice of reviewing and discerning information on our own, as the information we are allowed to view is limited.

It’s interesting to watch the mainstream media coverage that largely believes Facebook didn’t do enough controlling of their platform in the Oct. 25 released “Facebook Papers.” Should all media simply reflect one viewpoint?

At the end of the day, it has become a real challenge for all of us, regardless of political or cultural ideology, to be able to wade through the massive amount of information laid before us in these days of the 24–hour news cycle, and each news entity seeking to outdo the next in jumping on stories that will compel viewers and readers to click on their story.

There are those who want voices like mine silenced, not wanting any ideas or views outside their own to be heard. We must remain keenly aware of the dogged efforts to silence certain viewpoints, especially those of a conservative nature. Let these contentious times for social media make us ever more aware of what we post and share, as we continue to make our voices heard.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.