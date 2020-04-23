FROSTMAN COLUMN: Spring election brings major change to Sauk County Board

Amid a sea of controversy and unusual circumstances, many Wisconsinites cast their absentee ballot, or made the trek to the polling places to make their voices heard on April 7. It was an unusual election in many respects. The Democratic Party was in their final stages of backing former Vice President Joe Biden as lone holdout Sen. Bernie Sanders sought a last minute miracle.
Voting amid the current environment meant after a series of court challenges and rulings results would not be made available until April 13. Sanders dropped out of the race before Wisconsin votes were counted. It was very clear the only reason he stayed in the race was to encourage support for the liberal candidate for State Supreme Court, Jill Karofsky. Emboldened Democratic enthusiasm and a strong sense of resentment at the election being held as scheduled helped Karofsky to defeat incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly in their race.
While conservatives were disappointed in the results, it was not without a level of expectation. Democrats and liberals declared victory, but there is much more ground to cover before November. It was also Exhibit 6728 that Wisconsin is a very “purple” state and served to further underscore Wisconsin’s importance in both the control of the House of Representatives and the presidential race.
Closer to home, the Sauk County Board saw a landslide of new candidates crush the largely progressive former majority of the board. Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro was more than doubled up in votes — 411-192 — by newcomer Kevin Schell in District 15. The energy and enthusiasm Schell brought to the race was beyond what I’ve ever seen as a resident of that district. The message was loud and clear.
Also suffering solid defeats were people like Tom Kriegl, whose continual attacks on law enforcement will be replaced by long-time law enforcement veteran Terry Spencer. Mark “Smooth” Detter won a solid victory in Sauk City over Vice Chairman Bill Hambrecht. Rebecca Klitzke will replace John Dietz. Jean Berlin and a host of others are now gone. A total of nine incumbent board members lost their seats. On a board with 31 total members, 13 will be brand new this time around.
When election results are tallied, there is always a question about whether those results indicate any type of real movement or “mandate,” about a call for substantial change in the manner in which that particular unit of government operates. It is abundantly clear Sauk County voted for substantial change, and that change should be manifested in better transparency and board behavior.
This is also intended to remind those new to the County Board that your constituents will be watching closely. Regardless of your political stripes, the citizens of this county deserve representation possessing “RARE” qualities:
R- Respect. Respect for your fellow supervisors, staff and administrators, and the public. We understand and expect there will be differences of opinions, and it is incumbent upon you to earn that respect.
A- Accountability. Citizens defer a level of trust to elected officials to wade through some of the minutiae of everyday governance, and expect a sort of “social distancing” from micro-managing organizational day-to-day activities. It also comes with expectations an understanding of decisions will be sought, and rationale will be transparent. You are stewards with fiduciary responsibilities.
R-Responsibility. Closely related to accountability, this means you take your role seriously, with deference to the humility of service, and the privilege of representation you possess. Show up on time and be prepared to provide input. Some are more vocal than others, but it is a disservice to your constituents to remain in steadfast silence every meeting.
E-Ethics. Be honest and ethical in all that you do. Work hard to put the citizens of the county, and those whose livelihoods your decisions impact far above your own agenda.
As I read those words, I’m reminded that we all fall short in many ways of attaining such lofty ideals. There are those whose counter would be that I, myself have been an elected public official, and did I always meet these goals perfectly? Probably not, and I’m not expecting the new Sauk County Board members to always practice these ideals. We are all human, prone to mistakes, and possess deeply rooted convictions. I share these as a reminder that regardless of our political opinions or stances, these are thoughts I think we can all support.
To those no longer on the board, it is often a thankless job, and losing an election is tough. Thank you for your service. We say congratulations to the new board members, however awkward your actual first meetings may be with the current environment. Welcome to public service.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
