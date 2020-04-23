FROSTMAN COLUMN: Spring election brings major change to Sauk County Board

R-Responsibility. Closely related to accountability, this means you take your role seriously, with deference to the humility of service, and the privilege of representation you possess. Show up on time and be prepared to provide input. Some are more vocal than others, but it is a disservice to your constituents to remain in steadfast silence every meeting.

E-Ethics. Be honest and ethical in all that you do. Work hard to put the citizens of the county, and those whose livelihoods your decisions impact far above your own agenda.

As I read those words, I’m reminded that we all fall short in many ways of attaining such lofty ideals. There are those whose counter would be that I, myself have been an elected public official, and did I always meet these goals perfectly? Probably not, and I’m not expecting the new Sauk County Board members to always practice these ideals. We are all human, prone to mistakes, and possess deeply rooted convictions. I share these as a reminder that regardless of our political opinions or stances, these are thoughts I think we can all support.

To those no longer on the board, it is often a thankless job, and losing an election is tough. Thank you for your service. We say congratulations to the new board members, however awkward your actual first meetings may be with the current environment. Welcome to public service.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.