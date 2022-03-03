FROSTMAN COLUMN: Stand with Ukrainians in fight for sovereignty

Every week, I have the opportunity to share thoughts on issues we face. With an abundance of national sources, local writers typically focus on matters close to home, opining on local and state events, and submit their thoughts several days before publication. Despite these limitations, I want to offer a perspective amid the conflict in Ukraine from Russian aggression.

The conflict impacts us all, even in South Central Wisconsin. The consequences and ultimate outcomes will have a bearing on all our futures, as the independence of a nation and self-determination are at stake. There is the ever-present threat of escalation of tensions and conflict that could involve many nations, including the United States. Indirectly, we see the impacts of Eastern European unrest in the form of higher gas prices, market instabilities, and further strains on supply chains.

Go back with me to the 2012 Presidential election cycle with President Barack Obama seeking re-election against now-Sen. Mitt Romney. That time was revisited in a Feb. 22 Politico story. Romney was widely mocked for comments during the campaign stating, “Russia is, without question, our No. 1 geopolitical foe.” Then-President Obama stated during a debate, “and the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back.” Romney also told CNN’s Dana Bash on Feb. 27, “China is currently the greatest threat to the U.S ‘long term’, and speaking of Russia, stated, “they are a geopolitical adversary, poking us where they can.” China and Russia are more emboldened in their recent actions, perceiving weakness in current American leadership.

There is no question Russia’s aggression, led by President Vladimir Putin, must be stopped. Opinions on the reasons for the invasion vary widely, but the idea Putin has designs on trying to “re-unify” the old Soviet Union with satellite states like Ukraine, Belarus, and more seems to have lots of merit. Amid continual changes in Russian law that allow Putin to remain in power, there is great cause for concern.

Ukraine must be allowed to retain its national sovereignty. It is rich in natural resources like coal, oil, and natural gas. It’s about as large as Texas and is also an important agricultural resource. It has the best Black Sea ports facilitating more worldwide trade. Putin understands the strategic advantages he would have by controlling the territory. Ukraine has seen controversy with many business dealings, but it doesn’t justify Russia’s actions.

It’s incredible to see Russian people protesting against their own government and the invasion of Ukraine. A Feb. 24 story in The Atlantic shared startling images from inside Russia where, “hundreds of people gathered in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and other Russian cities to demonstrate against their government’s actions.” These brave Russians do so at their own peril as “most of these protests were disrupted by police, and many of the demonstrators were detained.”

We also see the incredible bravery, resolve, and fortitude of the Ukrainian people who value their freedom, having survived the oppressive Soviet thumb for more than 70 years before becoming independent in 1991. Amid stories of heroic efforts, many across the globe are rallying in support of the Ukrainian people.

Actions against Russian aggression have come in the form of sanctions, with more sanctions being considered that are certainly needed. A Feb. 25 New York Times story, discussed the current sanctions and stated, “noticeably missing from that list is the one reprisal that would cause Russia the most pain: choking off the export of Russian fuel,” further stating, “the European Union has received nearly 40 percent of its gas and more than a quarter of its oil from Russia.”

According to an Aug. 4, 2021, Bloomberg story, “Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada.” However, actions of the Joe Biden administration have been anti-development, halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and other domestic projects that could alleviate our dependence on the Russians. A Feb. 26 Channel 3000 story covered a proposal by Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and others, “(asking) President Biden to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.” Draining our own reserves would not be a smart move. I would opine that’s exactly what Putin would want us to do. It is a far better strategy to unleash domestic production however possible. Tell the Russians to keep their oil and cut off a major source of funding.

All this and more are reasons for those of us in the Midwest to pay attention to what’s happening across the globe and seek solutions that will preserve and advance the cause of freedom worldwide. Say a prayer for the good people of Ukraine.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.