FROSTMAN COLUMN: State budget conversations are starting in earnest

And so it begins. I caught a notification that Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes were hosting a Budget Listening Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It was focused on environment, infrastructure and the economy. Are you ready for some budgets?

It’s a virtual event in these days of restrictions and mandates run amok. This will appear after the session is over, but I hope to share the feedback. I registered, and plan to voice my opinions on matter, which will not be welcomed by any of the Democratic legislators or governor’s staff on the call. I’ll have to ask whether it’s being recorded or not, as the governor’s staff is fond of doing.

I would hope I can participate, but wouldn’t be surprised if I get a “Steve Austin, 6 Million Dollar Man” – type response….”she’s breaking up, she’s breaking up”! Actually, I would anticipate participating, but likely will be shouted down by others, as has happened at many legislative listening sessions when I seek to offer an opinion. It has been commonplace this past decade that a room suddenly becomes a cacophony of rudeness and derision when my turn arises, as many of these so-called adults lack basic manners. My commentary at public meetings is cut short when feathers are ruffled. The folks who drone on about tolerance and diversity only practice those tenets if you are in agreement with their views.