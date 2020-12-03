FROSTMAN COLUMN: State budget conversations are starting in earnest

And so it begins. I caught a notification that Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes were hosting a Budget Listening Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It was focused on environment, infrastructure and the economy. Are you ready for some budgets?
It’s a virtual event in these days of restrictions and mandates run amok. This will appear after the session is over, but I hope to share the feedback. I registered, and plan to voice my opinions on matter, which will not be welcomed by any of the Democratic legislators or governor’s staff on the call. I’ll have to ask whether it’s being recorded or not, as the governor’s staff is fond of doing.
I would hope I can participate, but wouldn’t be surprised if I get a “Steve Austin, 6 Million Dollar Man” – type response….”she’s breaking up, she’s breaking up”! Actually, I would anticipate participating, but likely will be shouted down by others, as has happened at many legislative listening sessions when I seek to offer an opinion. It has been commonplace this past decade that a room suddenly becomes a cacophony of rudeness and derision when my turn arises, as many of these so-called adults lack basic manners. My commentary at public meetings is cut short when feathers are ruffled. The folks who drone on about tolerance and diversity only practice those tenets if you are in agreement with their views.
Request to legislators, Republican or Democrat, incumbent or new to the job. If you truly value diversity of thought and opinion, schedule listening sessions in the evenings, when most working folks can attend. It’s truly a shame when you hear of a set of listening sessions to occur the following day at 10 a.m. in one location, and noon in another – so that anyone outside the inner circle of legislative buddies has no real opportunity to attend. Word gets spread in advance quickly and easily among supporters, but leaving most constituents out of the loop.
I would further ask legislators to conduct listening sessions by yourselves, don’t combine them with other legislators. Stand on your own two feet. Nothing is more irksome than a representative stumbling along, only to be bailed out by another. Constituents, for their part, should not expect you to be an expert on each individual piece of legislation or topic, and should come prepared.
Testifying at a city council meeting a couple months back about a potential local mask mandate—which the police chief repeatedly advised could never feasibly be enforced—I criticized the common council for not asking any significant questions of now-former Sauk County Health Director Tim Lawther. In a follow up commentary, Council member Tom Kolb, whose term is up this spring, said I was “castigating” the board. Yes, it is my right, duty, and responsibility to hold elected officials accountable for their actions, even if you want to call it castigation.
Back to the budget matters at hand. An overriding theme needing adoption for this budget cycle has to focus on measures that will enhance the ability of small businesses to survive. The year 2020 has been a terribly difficult year for many businesses, yet the focus of the Evers administration has been about control. I’m not intending to rehash the whole COVID-19 debate ad infinitum, but the continual restrictions, and ever-changing confusing narrative has crushed the economic backbone of the state.
This is sort of spit-balling at the moment, but perhaps our retail and service sectors could benefit from a program which would parallel the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit. Overall reductions in both corporate and personal tax rates would like be a beneficial tool to avail more people disposable cash.
Wisconsin’s current corporate tax rate is 7.99%, and according to the Agency Budget Requests and Revenue Estimates released Nov. 20 as Table 2, page ii, corporate tax revenue for Fiscal Year 2020 was about $1.6 billion. A reduction in the corporate rate to 5.99% would make Wisconsin the lowest in the Midwest, and provide much needed cash to businesses, without a significant impact on revenues.
Infrastructure needs abound, and after many years of urban dominance, we’d hope transportation dollars could be spread much more evenly across the state. Important steps in allowing the state to be more competitive in those dollars are the result of hard-fought victories that garner little attention.
Of course, there is much more to discuss in the coming weeks and months, but I thought I would offer just a taste this week. We all know 2020 has been a year of unparalleled challenges, twists, and turns. Keep up the faith and keep up the fight. We’ll make 2021 a real year to remember.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!