FROSTMAN COLUMN: Stirring flag retirement ceremony recalls the service of many we need to remember

The heat rising from the fire pit makes the view of the setting sun wave as the flags are surrendered. We’re camping at The Rock, a Juneau County hideaway along the Wisconsin River and home to Castle Rock Veterans Park. Each year, a local veterans group organizes a flag retirement ceremony to properly put to rest tattered flags that have long flown high in celebration of America but now must be replaced.
It is a ceremony filled with patriotism and honor for those who have served and celebrates America at her finest. A loop of patriotic music plays in the background. Few words are spoken. A number of veterans and active military personnel participate, along with members of the audience, as each flag had a moment. It was stirring to see the veterans stop and muster a salute each time they retired a flag. A wide range of ages participated, with older veterans still finding those moments of remembered youth when snapping their hand to their brow.
It is impossible for those of us who have not served their country to understand the depth of commitment these men and women made for our nation. Each salute stirs memories deep within their souls of honor, duty and teamwork, likely along with angst, fear and moments they cannot describe to the rest of us, and we must forever be thankful for the sacrifices they made on our behalf.
Many of the veterans participating or in attendance are from the Vietnam era, as sadly most of our older veterans are now gone. The veterans of World War I and II were rightly celebrated for quite literally saving the world. For more than a half century now, Vietnam veterans have had to deal with an American reception unlike that of other conflicts. The late ‘60s and early ‘70s were filled with anti-war sentiment and protests and few returnees from Southeast Asia were ever accorded the heroic welcomes they deserved.
For most Americans, the war was very distant. We’d watch the evening news with the casualty reports and other news but the impact of the conflict did not have the impact of so many others and those veterans long felt the sting of disdain by many.
We know in the long and storied history of the United States there have been times of turmoil, distress and deep divides. There have been flaws in America’s past and there will continue to be flaws in its future. Our nation was founded by flawed men of great conviction who had a vision. We know there were customs that pervaded at times in the past that are no longer accepted.
All of our founders, leaders, presidents and so on were flawed people. Those people, along with every other individual in the history of the world – except one very important One – are flawed. Your quest for a perfect society will be met with disappointment. Those who believe some type of socialist system or anarchy are better than what we work with now aren’t realistic. Remember the opening part of the Constitution that states “in order to form a more perfect union.” It doesn’t mean we’ve achieved that perfection, and we never will.
It is fundamentally important for those who cast dispersions on the American system to understand the sacrifices made in generations past to allow you the freedom to express your discontent. If America didn’t still offer the best hope for social and economic mobility, free expression of thought, and safety from a tyrannical presence anywhere on the planet, people wouldn’t want to flock here to experience America as they do.
We prepare this week to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the founding of this nation and in many ways find ourselves further divided. Let us take a few moments to remember those freedoms that we do have and celebrate the opportunity to share in this American experiment.
America still stands above all other nations as a symbol of freedom and opportunity unparalleled in human history. Remember that this Fourth of July. Happy Birthday, America.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!