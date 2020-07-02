FROSTMAN COLUMN: Stirring flag retirement ceremony recalls the service of many we need to remember

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The heat rising from the fire pit makes the view of the setting sun wave as the flags are surrendered. We’re camping at The Rock, a Juneau County hideaway along the Wisconsin River and home to Castle Rock Veterans Park. Each year, a local veterans group organizes a flag retirement ceremony to properly put to rest tattered flags that have long flown high in celebration of America but now must be replaced.

It is a ceremony filled with patriotism and honor for those who have served and celebrates America at her finest. A loop of patriotic music plays in the background. Few words are spoken. A number of veterans and active military personnel participate, along with members of the audience, as each flag had a moment. It was stirring to see the veterans stop and muster a salute each time they retired a flag. A wide range of ages participated, with older veterans still finding those moments of remembered youth when snapping their hand to their brow.

It is impossible for those of us who have not served their country to understand the depth of commitment these men and women made for our nation. Each salute stirs memories deep within their souls of honor, duty and teamwork, likely along with angst, fear and moments they cannot describe to the rest of us, and we must forever be thankful for the sacrifices they made on our behalf.