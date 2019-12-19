FROSTMAN COLUMN: Stronger families make for better students

My Dec. 12 column regarding issues in schools brought significant feedback, so I will continue my thoughts. At the last Baraboo School Board meeting, a retired teachers group requested a meeting with the Board on Jan. 6 to discuss challenges facing Baraboo students and staff. I won’t be allowed there, so I share thoughts I can convey without interruption, unlike the board meeting. Citizens have the right and duty to express concerns with public officials. It’s part of your job. Elected officials thinking they are beyond reproach should not continue to seek office.
Many themes and components of these discussions impact everyone, not just Baraboo. Communities and schools face the same challenges. Sometimes those challenges manifest themselves in different ways, but there are certainly parallels in every school system. The challenges aren’t just local, they pervade every facet of our society.
An overriding concern brought forth was growing disrespect shown by kids toward staff. The prospective meeting won’t include my type of perspective, it’ll likely focus on funding and union power.
If kids don’t respect adults at school, they don’t respect adults outside school. The primary place where kids learn these interrelationships is their home environment. What’s happening in our homes?
Kids need structure and boundaries. I hope I’ve stated the obvious. There are many great kids coming from a wide variety of home environments, and I respect circumstances are often beyond one’s control. The truth is kids have the best chance for success if they are raised in a stable home environment. Moreover, the evidence is overwhelming that environment will include a mother and a father — mom and dad are and stay married — and there is some emotional and economic stability at home. Maybe even some faith involved. Kids have age-appropriate chores, earning privileges. Kids ideally know they are cared for in a safe home with food to eat and a supportive family.
Our challenge becomes the fact that popular culture and government educational agendas seek to undermine the traditional nuclear family. Kids from traditional families are told they are to be ashamed of their environments. Rather than fostering homes of stability, these kids are made to feel guilty of some egregious privilege, and that they need to be taught a lesson in social justice. That mantra only seeks to perpetuate a victimhood mentality, that you bear no responsibility for your own actions.
Further damage to respect is caused by the “your truth” idea. Being told to “speak your truth” essentially is telling kids to create their own sense of right and wrong, and their own set of values. How will they respect any structure? The left’s mantra is that rules, procedures, and grammar are racist, or other pejorative terms. How do we expect kids to listen to adults, and respect authority and institutions when all they hear is “do your own thing”?
No consideration is given to true diversity of thought or opinion. Tuesday’s “Day of Unity” in Baraboo featured speakers from the political left and further left. Students don’t hear any other voices. Conveniently omitted from keynote speaker Mike McCabe’s bio was his Democratic candidacy for governor in 2018. Staff study concepts like “white fragility.” A bookrags.com study guide of “White Fragility” provided some of the author’s concepts stating, “she informs the white reader that the reader is racist by definition because our society is so permeated by race.”
The concept states you are racist simply by being a white person. Schools wonder why kids are confused. It’s a truly racist statement to say all people of a certain ethnicity are racist. Were parents aware of the agendas being promoted? I sincerely thank those bold teachers who reach out to include truly inclusive messages.
Solutions lie in finding ways to strengthen our families. Rather than demonize or vilify traditional nuclear families, we need to find ways to be supportive of that model, giving kids the best opportunity for success. Our true challenge is finding those ways.
Change won’t come easily, but is sorely needed on many fronts. Hearing more local concerns about our community, I will offer that nothing about the colleague culture or staff-administration relationships changes without a change in leadership of those who set the tenor for those relationships. The question would be whether current leadership can change that tenor, or whether new leadership is needed. The current board has no reason or incentive to change direction or leadership, as they hired the administrative team and the educational in-crowd bears significant weight on who gets elected to the board.
Faced with these tasks, will anyone step up and seek to make changes in our schools? We need those who will boldly go where few have gone. You have until Jan. 7 to declare. Our kids are counting on you.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.