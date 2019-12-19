FROSTMAN COLUMN: Stronger families make for better students

My Dec. 12 column regarding issues in schools brought significant feedback, so I will continue my thoughts. At the last Baraboo School Board meeting, a retired teachers group requested a meeting with the Board on Jan. 6 to discuss challenges facing Baraboo students and staff. I won’t be allowed there, so I share thoughts I can convey without interruption, unlike the board meeting. Citizens have the right and duty to express concerns with public officials. It’s part of your job. Elected officials thinking they are beyond reproach should not continue to seek office.

Many themes and components of these discussions impact everyone, not just Baraboo. Communities and schools face the same challenges. Sometimes those challenges manifest themselves in different ways, but there are certainly parallels in every school system. The challenges aren’t just local, they pervade every facet of our society.

An overriding concern brought forth was growing disrespect shown by kids toward staff. The prospective meeting won’t include my type of perspective, it’ll likely focus on funding and union power.

If kids don’t respect adults at school, they don’t respect adults outside school. The primary place where kids learn these interrelationships is their home environment. What’s happening in our homes?