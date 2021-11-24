FROSTMAN COLUMN: Take some holiday time to unwind; the world's problems will be there upon your return

Sometimes in life, we all just need to take a bit of a break. Somehow, simply take a step back from life’s often frenetic pace. Reflect upon relationships and priorities in your life. The holiday season now upon us often becomes a time of introspection.
We are living in times of incredible discord and division on many fronts that can be challenging for us all, regardless of whether you’re on the right or on the left politically, conservative or liberal socially, or any other ways there seems to be a separation into factions in many facets of our society.
Remember the golden rule this week of no politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table, right? Just sit back, relax, and maybe watch some football? Now wait, has the star player received the jab? What are his political stances? Didn’t he do an endorsement for a company that doesn’t buy into a “woke” status? What matters most, on the field or off the field? If you want to watch football, maybe just concentrate on what’s happening on the field of play.
Of course, we’re in the throes of one of the most important nine-day stretches on the Wisconsin calendar, the gun deer season. That time of year when about a half-million Wisconsinites don the blaze orange and thermal gear, and venture into the woods for a combination of both solace and potential action. No politics in the woods, right?
Not so fast. As reported in the Nov. 15 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services came out with some updated guidelines for deer hunters this fall. Among those recommendations is that hunters wear a facemask when field dressing their deer. Come again, did I hear that right? What in the name of buffalo plaid is going on here?
According to DHS, “studies released earlier this month documented the virus in whitetails in Iowa (33% of deer tested) and Ohio (36%).” The story also states, “DHS said there is no evidence wildlife, including white-tailed deer, are a source of COVID-19 illness for people,” but out of what would appear to be an abundance of caution, made the recommendation for masking. If you read some of the commentary from social media posts about the recommendations, I candidly wouldn’t expect much compliance with this particular directive. Only if it’s really, really cold outside.
With the “meatflation” I discussed last week, that turkey dinner is gonna cost a whole lot more than last year, and with the delays in the supply chain, and hundreds of ships carrying thousands of containers stuck out at sea, the pickings might be slimmer this year than in the past. Watch out for that conversation turning political as well.
We see myriad challenges to the curriculum choices of the educational elites and attempts to paint parents seeking answers described as “domestic terrorists.” We are riveted to the proceedings of key court cases, and their widespread implications. We have plenty of opportunities in today’s world to be filled with anxiety, frustration, and a whole range of emotions.
How do you get away? How do you unplug? We all hope for that inner strength in times like these to be able to find ways to channel energy. I have shared penning these words is often a cathartic release. My sincere hope for all this holiday season is that they find a way to relax, recharge, and reenergize.
What are your stress relievers? Many find hope and solace in areas like faith, family, and friends. When doing sales training in former parts of my professional life, I always felt the need to stress the need for perspective. Sure, we all want to close deals, or gain new partners, but what is really most important? The need is ultimately to focus on those parts of your life you cherish most deeply. Relationships with your spouse, your children, your parents, or those most important in your life.
We know those relationships may also be a source of stresses unto themselves, but it would be my hope for all for this to be a season of forgiveness, healing, and reconnecting, especially for many who have found themselves isolated for the last 20 months or so. Folks across the spectrum who take stances on issues have likely been “unfriended” or otherwise shunned by former friends or colleagues who disagree and I hope many can cast aside their differences.
Stay the course, the world’s problems will still be there when you return from your needed respite. For now, I hope you will take time this week to reflect on what matters most. Happy Thanksgiving.
