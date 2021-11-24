FROSTMAN COLUMN: Take some holiday time to unwind; the world's problems will be there upon your return

Sometimes in life, we all just need to take a bit of a break. Somehow, simply take a step back from life’s often frenetic pace. Reflect upon relationships and priorities in your life. The holiday season now upon us often becomes a time of introspection.

We are living in times of incredible discord and division on many fronts that can be challenging for us all, regardless of whether you’re on the right or on the left politically, conservative or liberal socially, or any other ways there seems to be a separation into factions in many facets of our society.

Remember the golden rule this week of no politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table, right? Just sit back, relax, and maybe watch some football? Now wait, has the star player received the jab? What are his political stances? Didn’t he do an endorsement for a company that doesn’t buy into a “woke” status? What matters most, on the field or off the field? If you want to watch football, maybe just concentrate on what’s happening on the field of play.

Of course, we’re in the throes of one of the most important nine-day stretches on the Wisconsin calendar, the gun deer season. That time of year when about a half-million Wisconsinites don the blaze orange and thermal gear, and venture into the woods for a combination of both solace and potential action. No politics in the woods, right?