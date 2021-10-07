FROSTMAN COLUMN: Take time to enjoy what autumn has to offer

You may also be one that enjoys other types of sporting ventures, whether it be bundled for a Friday evening football game, or jamming yourself among the 80,000 in Lambeau Field, Camp Randall, or other venues. We’ll also see many rapt with attention amid another post-season run by the Brewers. Milwaukee finds itself abuzz once again with civic sports pride.

Apple orchards, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more await outdoor enthusiasts of all types. Fall festivals and fairs, wine walks, and more await visitors and citizens in various communities across the region. Farmers markets are awash with produce from the latter part of the seasonal harvests. Many events move indoors as the season progresses, and there are always ways we can find to unwind. Choose whatever you can to find a way to spend at least a little time disconnected from the frenetic pace of everyday life.

We live in a world filled with instant gratification. We have a 24-hour news cycle, with many fixated on the latest trending stories. Order what you need from Amazon, and you have it at your doorstep in a couple of days. We employ “Google” or other search engines to find answers to the most obscure questions.