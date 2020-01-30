FROSTMAN COLUMN: Text from Sanders supporter a wrong number in many ways

“Hi, James! It’s Laura with Bernie 2020. Bernie believes we have a corrupt political and economic system that needs major change. He’s running for president to make our government, and our health care system work for all of us, not just the wealthy few. Are you in for Bernie?”
I received this text Jan. 25 in the evening. My name is not “James,” but I won’t hold that against her. The text came from a 920 number, though I have no way of knowing the source.
For the record, I am not in for Bernie Sanders. I don’t “Feel the Bern.” I’m certain she had no idea who’d be receiving the text. Poor Laura – she really picked the wrong number, but I thought I would humor her with a response.
My response, “I would support Bernie, if you can show me where Socialism has ever worked. Ever.”
Candidly thought that’d be the end, but courageously, Laura replied. “Thanks for asking! I know that Bernie’s opponents throw that term around to make it seem like he’s a scary radical. To clarify, Bernie describes himself as a democratic socialist, which means that he supports basic economic rights for all Americans, including affordable universal health care for all, tuition-free higher education, a living wage, and secure retirement.” She referred to the Nordic countries and their wide breadth of services provided by the government.
In my response, I indicated Norway’s government is highly dependent on oil for revenues. According to a 2014 Tax Foundation analysis, 32% of revenues were oil-related. Where’s Greta Thunberg? I know she’s Swedish. Sweden allows full school choice. According to a Dec. 27, 2018, LegalBeagle story, Sweden has one of the strictest immigration policies in Europe. Few folks in Denmark can afford to drive cars.
None of those countries have a minimum wage law, according to a NomadCapitalist story on March 24, 2019. They aren’t controlled economies. They offer more in social services, but at what extreme cost? Additionally, they are smaller, denser, and don’t defend the free world.
Laura fomented divisiveness, exuding class warfare stating the economy works for “just the wealthy few.” Apparently, Laura hasn’t seen the economic news lately. Unemployment is at record lows across the board, particularly for a range of minority groups. Class warfare and stoking envy is all Sanders has in his playbook. I just wonder how we’d pay for funding for his cornucopia of utopian social programs. Sanders and his minions can’t be bothered with such details.
It’s like the oft-touted “Green New Deal,” whose cost can’t be calculated because nobody can count that high. Calculators spew smoke and fizzle at numbers so huge. For enlightenment on economic issues, turn to a RealClearPolitics story by Ben Shapiro from Jan. 22, aptly titled “The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez School of Economics.”
In a discussion with author Ta-Nehisi Coates vilifying businesspeople making “widgets,” Ocasio-Cortez stated, “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern-day slave wages and, in some cases, real modern-day slavery. You made that money off the backs of undocumented people.” Apparently, business owners wallow in bundles of cash like Scrooge McDuck.
So much to unpack, so little space. Doesn’t account for the fact someone undertook monumental risk over a long period of time to build the business to employ so many workers, also investing substantial time and labor. I’ve never met a business owner, executive, or worker who got where they are “sitting on a couch.”
In the real world, you offer your skills to an employer, and you have a voluntary exchange. You produce work, for which your employer pays you. The less valuable your skill set, the less you earn. The more valuable your skill set, the more you earn. Businesses have an inherent need to pay competitively to recruit and retain good employees.
Thankfully, the Ocasio-Cortez School of Economics isn’t a real school. If you want real economics, I recommend the Austrian School of Economics, with folks like Ludwig von Mises, Friedrich August von Hayek, and Milton Friedman. I encourage all to watch Friedman destroy Phil Donahue back in 1979 on his show, and his “Free to Choose” series. Concepts of the Austrian School regarding free markets aren’t taught to our school children, as it risks the concept of kids thinking for themselves, and not following a big government mantra.
It’s sad so many young people are being pushed with the mantra that massive government control and the loss of economic freedoms is somehow more “fair.” Sanders needs a new school. Sorry, Laura, you picked the wrong guy in more ways than one.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.