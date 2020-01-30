FROSTMAN COLUMN: Text from Sanders supporter a wrong number in many ways

In a discussion with author Ta-Nehisi Coates vilifying businesspeople making “widgets,” Ocasio-Cortez stated, “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern-day slave wages and, in some cases, real modern-day slavery. You made that money off the backs of undocumented people.” Apparently, business owners wallow in bundles of cash like Scrooge McDuck.

So much to unpack, so little space. Doesn’t account for the fact someone undertook monumental risk over a long period of time to build the business to employ so many workers, also investing substantial time and labor. I’ve never met a business owner, executive, or worker who got where they are “sitting on a couch.”

In the real world, you offer your skills to an employer, and you have a voluntary exchange. You produce work, for which your employer pays you. The less valuable your skill set, the less you earn. The more valuable your skill set, the more you earn. Businesses have an inherent need to pay competitively to recruit and retain good employees.