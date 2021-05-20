FROSTMAN COLUMN: The 1970s are back with gas shortages and inflation

President Biden’s May 13 brief commentary was aimed at those who would seek to take monetary advantage of the crisis, but offered no harsh words or overt condemnation of the attackers. Why wasn’t Biden saying from day one, “no one will take American companies hostage, and we won’t tolerate any attempts to disrupt the American economy or commerce. We don’t negotiate with terrorists.” No tough talk to the perpetrators.

The crisis again brought light to the Biden administration’s first energy-related move in shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline. No matter how far entrenched in the untenable and unworkable land of the “Green New Deal” you abide, the stark fact remains we are a nation and economy reliant on the free flow of resources.

The impact of these policies is far beyond the southeastern part of the U.S. impacted by the Colonial pipeline. We’re all feeling the pinch here at home of higher fuel prices across the board, and an increasingly hostile regulatory environment.

Another 1970s term largely in check since that decade is “inflation.” The cost of your Pet Rock may skyrocket. It has long been a premise of economics that too much money infused too quickly into an economy can essentially cause the economy to “overheat,” and create upward pressure on prices, causing inflation.