FROSTMAN COLUMN: The 1970s are back with gas shortages and inflation

All that has to happen now to complete the retreat into the famous “malaise” of the 1970s is for disco music to come back. Ugh. Let’s not go there.
The leap backwards to that former decade was experienced across much of the eastern half of the nation this past week, as lines formed at gas stations seeking precious fuel after the attack against Colonial Pipeline shut down a main supply chain of gasoline and other products. Limitations on purchases, placards saying “no gas,” and a widespread use of any and all materials to hold gasoline were reminiscent of the Arab Oil Embargo days of the early 70s, and what was commonly called the “Oil Shock” of 1978-1979 spurred by the chaos of the Iranian Revolution. That same revolution led to an overt act of terrorism, as 52 Americans were held hostage in Iran for 444 days. The president at that time, Jimmy Carter, failed to confront the Iranians and their heinous acts.
Fast forward your 8-track to 2021. The Colonial pipeline is stopped by a cyberware attack, and is asked to pay a ransom. Unconscionable. What followed was a milquetoast and tepid response from the Joe Biden administration. Among comments from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on May 10 were, “Colonial is a private company, and we’ll defer their decision on paying a ransom to them.” Say again? No need to “circle back”? A May 12 CNN Business story described what is very apparent to those of us outside the Biden administration saying “paying the attackers risks encouraging even more ransomware assaults by demonstrating just how lucrative the business model can be.”
President Biden’s May 13 brief commentary was aimed at those who would seek to take monetary advantage of the crisis, but offered no harsh words or overt condemnation of the attackers. Why wasn’t Biden saying from day one, “no one will take American companies hostage, and we won’t tolerate any attempts to disrupt the American economy or commerce. We don’t negotiate with terrorists.” No tough talk to the perpetrators.
The crisis again brought light to the Biden administration’s first energy-related move in shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline. No matter how far entrenched in the untenable and unworkable land of the “Green New Deal” you abide, the stark fact remains we are a nation and economy reliant on the free flow of resources.
The impact of these policies is far beyond the southeastern part of the U.S. impacted by the Colonial pipeline. We’re all feeling the pinch here at home of higher fuel prices across the board, and an increasingly hostile regulatory environment.
Another 1970s term largely in check since that decade is “inflation.” The cost of your Pet Rock may skyrocket. It has long been a premise of economics that too much money infused too quickly into an economy can essentially cause the economy to “overheat,” and create upward pressure on prices, causing inflation.
A May 16 story in The Hill outlined the concerns stating, “ Manufacturers and other hard-hit industries are struggling to get back up and running after a year of lockdown measures, causing supply shortages and raising costs. (It) pushed the Consumer Price index up 0.8% in April, and 4.2% over the past 12 months, the fastest annual rate since 2008.” Runaway spending inevitably will cause inflation pressures. Florida Sen. Rick Scott added, “there’s never been a time that I know of in history where you have had a significant increase in money supply where you don’t have inflation.”
Each of us will see the impacts of inflation as wage increases cannot keep pace with price increases, and as Nobel Prize winning economist Dr. Milton Friedman was wise to point out, “inflation is made in Washington, because only Washington can create money.”
Not heeding the wise words of Friedman, the Biden administration is set on a course to spend more money we don’t have. Biden is proposing a monster $4.1 trillion infrastructure plan, with thousands of projects and earmarks having nothing to do with actual “infrastructure” like roads, bridges and the like. A May 16 Politico story outlined the challenges Biden will face with his “huge pile of tax increases on corporations and the wealthy.” Just say “no to Joe.”
It bears repeating that corporations pass on increases in taxes to consumers in the form of higher prices. Raising corporate tax rates can and will cause inflationary pressures. It also brings in the old “fair share” question that is never answered.
While the 1970s brought us Pong, Atari, and so much more, the economic and energy policies of those times are best left in the past, and just say no to disco.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.