FROSTMAN COLUMN: The thunder rolls in Baraboo at the sight of new assessments

I would remind citizens of Baraboo, or anyone impacted to be incredibly wary of the statistics provided comparing mill rates of different communities. The Baraboo School District does this all the time when asking for more millions in referendum dollars. They will cherry pick districts with higher mill rates to show – look here – in Baraboo, our mill rate is below the state average; therefore, we have lots of room to boost your taxes. All this while not revealing, as Paul Harvey used to say, “the rest of the story.” It is incumbent upon citizens to bring these questions to bear on elected officials.

Such a question reminds us, when can we as citizens, have an interactive discussion with any sitting board? Public meetings are a forum that can avail citizen input, but are simply a matter where a board sits in repose as the member of the public speaks, and there is no interaction.

The idea, in general, is that public meetings, such as City Council or County Board are meetings held in public view by your elected officials, and are not in fact, a public forum for overt debate. This helps to prevent full on, drawn out arguments between folks, but also makes an open and complete dialogue challenging.

This is why your involvement and engagement in our participatory representative form of government is so important. While it would be a refreshing change of pace, you can’t expect anyone who has held a local government office for a decade uncontested to ever seek out community input. They have no accountability, and it is precisely the reason we need to get more people engaged and involved and rid ourselves of the “good ol’ boys club” pervasive at so many levels. Only by your actions can a difference be made, and local government be accountable to citizens. Let the thunder roll.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.