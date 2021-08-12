FROSTMAN COLUMN: The thunder rolls in Baraboo at the sight of new assessments

There was some thunder rumblin’ in Baraboo recently, not caused by any storms. The thunder was the voice the city of Baraboo citizens who just received their new property tax assessments for 2021.
Huge increases in tax assessments were seen throughout the city. It is completely unscientific, and only anecdotal, but a citizen posed the question about whether others had seen increases in assessments in the friendly “Baraboo United” Facebook page, which eschews any political postings, but has become a valued resource for community conversation. The post from July 28 read, “Did anyone else’s house assessment go up 26% this year?”
The continual answer through the thread was the citizens of Baraboo saw whopping increases. As of Sunday night, the post had 331 comments, an astounding amount for such a resource. Nearly all the responses were affirmations of increases, and many wondered aloud how this big bump in assessed value would, or will impact their property tax bills.
Seeing the shock and awe exhibited by residents across the city at this unwelcome news, it is rather apparent the Baraboo City Council and others didn’t do anything of substance to prepare folks for the news. Much like the substantial increase in our water bills we’re all now receiving, there wasn’t much communication about this re-assessment. Perhaps the powers that be in the city of Baraboo should review how info gets to citizens.
There isn’t enough room to provide a detailed analysis to incorporate all the factors, so I will be making some generalities… but the simple idea is this increase in value will not inherently lead to an increase in your property taxes. The city, as do all taxing authorities, determine the dollar amount they need to levy on taxpayers upon completion of their budget. That number is simply factored in to the total assessed valuation subject to taxation to determine the “mill” rate, or dollars per thousand on which you are taxed.
For the city of Baraboo, the 2021 budget is based on total assessed valuation of about $800,000,000. The mill rate was around $11.50 per thousand to meet the city’s need of about $9,000,000 in actual property tax revenue from taxpayers. Again, round numbers are used to make it a bit easier to follow.
This year, the total tax valuation based on the increases will perhaps be about $1 billion. If the city of Baraboo has the same approximate need of $9 million from taxpayers, your mill rate, or dollars per thousand, will actually go down to about $9 per thousand. Hope that makes sense. Sounds good, right? Hold on.
School Boards and City Councils have a way of showing those numbers to imply the reduction in your mill rate was somehow the result of sound fiscal management, when in fact; a reduction to any taxing entity in this case has nothing to do with any type of fiscal prudence.
I would remind citizens of Baraboo, or anyone impacted to be incredibly wary of the statistics provided comparing mill rates of different communities. The Baraboo School District does this all the time when asking for more millions in referendum dollars. They will cherry pick districts with higher mill rates to show – look here – in Baraboo, our mill rate is below the state average; therefore, we have lots of room to boost your taxes. All this while not revealing, as Paul Harvey used to say, “the rest of the story.” It is incumbent upon citizens to bring these questions to bear on elected officials.
Such a question reminds us, when can we as citizens, have an interactive discussion with any sitting board? Public meetings are a forum that can avail citizen input, but are simply a matter where a board sits in repose as the member of the public speaks, and there is no interaction.
The idea, in general, is that public meetings, such as City Council or County Board are meetings held in public view by your elected officials, and are not in fact, a public forum for overt debate. This helps to prevent full on, drawn out arguments between folks, but also makes an open and complete dialogue challenging.
This is why your involvement and engagement in our participatory representative form of government is so important. While it would be a refreshing change of pace, you can’t expect anyone who has held a local government office for a decade uncontested to ever seek out community input. They have no accountability, and it is precisely the reason we need to get more people engaged and involved and rid ourselves of the “good ol’ boys club” pervasive at so many levels. Only by your actions can a difference be made, and local government be accountable to citizens. Let the thunder roll.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.