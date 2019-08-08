Relationships are difficult, and there are times we all struggle to find words both kind and true. Words often are parsed against the backdrop of stark reality, and their delivery can create either potential realization, or animosity in their receipt.
It brings us to conversations with the social justice warrior and virtue signaling class of 2019. Groups for which concepts like liberty and free speech bring shrieks of horror. Every system and social construct appears to have some fundamental flaw cloaked in racism, privilege or other type of evil. In today’s culture, we are bombarded by the phrase “your truth,” as in “speak your own truth.” What is meant by “your truth”?
It requires a moment of cogent thinking. There is “the truth,” and there is “your opinion.” There is no such thing as “your truth.”
Your relationships and experiences undoubtedly help shape your worldview and perspectives. What you experience in life is unique to you as an individual. However, what you have experienced isn’t any “truer” than what others may have experienced. Your “version” always will vary a bit from others, as your perspectives are undoubtedly different. The very essence of “truth” is removing barriers. We can’t individually define “our truth” to what fits our own perspective or agenda.
There are a few stark realities we need to get straight. Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Does everybody understand that fact? There are those still in some form or state of denial. Even if you didn’t vote for him, can’t stand him and are bothered by the number and nature of his tweets, he still is your president.
Undoubtedly, it will raise a cacophony of the “Russia, Russia, Russia” mantra, followed by accusations of collusion. Just one problem. There’s no “there” there. No collusion. Robert Mueller and his team spent nearly two years digging and probing with little to show for it.
In a WHBL interview July 29, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, talked about the nearly 100 congressional Democrats pushing for impeachment proceedings.
“That’s a pretty big number in Congress,” Pocan said. “I think really it’s up to the public now to make sure their members of Congress hear from them, and over time that’s going to move the needle.”
News flash, Congressman Pocan. That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. Moving to impeach a president should hardly be based on simple public opinion. If impeachment is considered, it is only when there is an overwhelming mountain of evidence clear and present of wrongdoing.
An IJR article Aug. 3 about the ongoing investigations stated, “Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee effectively rebranded their six-month-old oversight investigation of Trump as an impeachment probe last week.” Since the investigation has yielded little, it wasn’t time to stop, it was time to “rebrand.”
Much to the chagrin of Pocan and others, Trump will not be impeached anytime between now and the November 2020 election.
Even the most ardent Trump supporter may roll their eyes at the Twitter habits of the president, but those tweets don’t make him any of the pejorative terms used by the left. Trump and the vast majority of his supporters are not racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. The mantra becomes tiring.
Beyond the president and his allies, many factions of the left seek to cut away at the fabric of our society. The depths to which these groups will go to foment racial divides in our country is astounding. A June 24 article at newmusicusa.org was titled “It’s time to let classical music die,” stating “classical music is inherently racist.” The author describes a love for classical music as an “abusive relationship.”
Here’s the deal. If you don’t like “white” classical music, don’t listen to it. You also may kindly refrain from imposing your self-aggrandizing arrogance on anyone else’s taste in music. Another dose of reality is such attitudes accomplish nothing in the form of progress in race relations in today’s world.
If you don’t agree with the information on a certain station, or the content of a certain show, don’t watch it. It doesn’t mean the program should be canceled. If I walk into Starbucks wearing a red “MAGA” or NRA hat, and you take offense, the truth is it’s your problem, not mine.
Sometimes, the truth may be uncomfortable to hear. Denying the truth, or seeking to only listen to your perspective, and those with whom you agree doesn’t advance anything. We all bear responsibility to acknowledge different perspectives, but we must agree on some fundamental level.
It’s the truth, and nothing but the truth.
