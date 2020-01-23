FROSTMAN COLUMN: Thousands gather to hear the president, including me

He also touted the firm reaction to the New Year’s Eve attack on the embassy in Baghdad, with the strong initial response, and in taking out Iran’s chief terrorist in Gen. Qasem Soleimani. There was a tepid response from the Iranians, and thus far, no real ongoing threat of war with Iran. The Middle East remains a complex network of nations, people groups and factions that have been warring on one level or another for centuries. In the simplest of terms, if we reduce our presence in the area, it gives rise to more terrorist networks, but a continued force in the region puts American lives at risk.

Trump was proud of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement passed on Nov. 30 replacing the outdated and ineffective North American Free Trade Agreement.

This is real trade reform that will reap benefits for farmers across the nation, including Wisconsin, but little coverage of this historic event was found in the mainstream media.

Trump was also deliberate in his attacks on the mainstream media throughout the event. He also sort of rambled a bit when talking about deregulation, and removing water flow restrictors from appliances, making them more efficient.