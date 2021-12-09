FROSTMAN COLUMN: 'Tree Equity' the new woke progressive term for urban areas

What in the world is “tree equity?” Are deciduous trees jealous of evergreens for keeping their foliage? Conifers upset the great redwoods get press for their size, while pines are relegated to lumber? In “tree equity,” we have another entry in the “woke” dictionary regarding where trees abound.

In this season, we bring trees into our homes, festooned with regalia of the season. The season reminds me of when my science-teacher father would take high school students to northern Wisconsin for programs held at “Trees For Tomorrow.” We all support the planting of trees, but must also understand the importance of the resource in a vast array of products, including the paper on which these words are printed.

A governmental entity getting involved in tree planting was the “root” cause of my first foray into community politics. Living in Anchorage, a nearby park was slated for more soccer fields, creating more noise and intrusion into our neighborhood. Our community group received an “Urban Forestry Grant” of $1,000 to plant trees in a sort of “buffer” zone. The mayor’s office even came out for the requisite turn of the shovel.