FROSTMAN COLUMN: 'Tree Equity' the new woke progressive term for urban areas

What in the world is “tree equity?” Are deciduous trees jealous of evergreens for keeping their foliage? Conifers upset the great redwoods get press for their size, while pines are relegated to lumber? In “tree equity,” we have another entry in the “woke” dictionary regarding where trees abound.
In this season, we bring trees into our homes, festooned with regalia of the season. The season reminds me of when my science-teacher father would take high school students to northern Wisconsin for programs held at “Trees For Tomorrow.” We all support the planting of trees, but must also understand the importance of the resource in a vast array of products, including the paper on which these words are printed.
A governmental entity getting involved in tree planting was the “root” cause of my first foray into community politics. Living in Anchorage, a nearby park was slated for more soccer fields, creating more noise and intrusion into our neighborhood. Our community group received an “Urban Forestry Grant” of $1,000 to plant trees in a sort of “buffer” zone. The mayor’s office even came out for the requisite turn of the shovel.
The $1,000 purchased four trees. Four. A ridiculously sad use of those funds. Not satisfied, members of the group contacted one of the big, bad oil companies with offices in Anchorage, receiving about 20 free trees to “fill the gap.” It was a reminder of the inefficiencies of what many believe to be well-intentioned government programs, whose ultimate solutions are often best addressed by local communities themselves.
Widely reported, part of the massive “Build Back Better” program includes $3 billion for what is referred to as the aforementioned “Tree Equity.” Tree Equity? It appears, in the simplest of interpretations, to be a progressive way of saying there are typically less trees in densely populated urban areas than in other areas. I guess we suffer from arbor-related injustices.
The website treeequityscore.org actually provides scores for neighborhoods based on tree coverage. The first line in their webpage asserts, “a map of tree cover in any city in the United States is too often a map of race and income.” If you follow that reasoning, any disparity in “tree coverage” must be due to racial discrimination. A Nov. 24 story from The Verge stated, “Americans of color are more likely to live in ‘urban heat islands,’ places that trap heat because there’s a lot more concrete and asphalt than trees and greenery,” concluding “that’s no accident.”
A Nov. 28 Washington Post story quotes Tazo, a company deeply invested in “climate justice” who stated, “due to a history of racist housing practices, predominantly BIPOC communities have 20% fewer trees on average than white communities.”
The story also cites an historical reference of what was described as, “the first major increase in Urban and Community Forestry Program funding in more than a decade,” citing a $32 million increase in 2019 under then-President Donald Trump. The story also refers to the question about what the reaction would be to getting $3 trillion for trees.
There isn’t anyone who thinks there shouldn’t be trees in urban neighborhoods. Perhaps more trees than are currently in those areas. The challenge often becomes, as there is a higher proportion of land paved over in general, so there is simply less space for trees. Trees can also damage water lines, sewer lines, sidewalks, and more. Where are you going to put the trees? More parks may be interspersed in urban neighborhoods, but create a challenge when more property is removed from development, and from potential employment opportunities
A fundamental question and concern is that the largesse of a massive federal program, as with so many other programs and layers, will lead to very few actual trees being planted in targeted neighborhoods. Where are cities seeking to make their own communities greener? The city of Milwaukee has its own Urban Forestry Fund. Wouldn’t it be far more efficient for individuals to contribute at a local level?
A large challenge comes in the rationale used to sell the bill to legislators and Americans. A Sept. 27 New York Post story quotes the group American Forests which states, “They are critical infrastructure that every person in every neighborhood deserves — a basic right that we must secure.” Many environmentalists ludicrously want to turn the number of trees in a neighborhood into some sort of civil rights issue.
Like so many other causes, the urban “forests” have been turned into a political football where those would oppose massive spending are made to appear racist in a ridiculous twist. Channel your inner Johnny Appleseed, plant a tree, and tell the feds to leave the eco-justice at home.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.