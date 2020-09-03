FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump boat parades coming to a lake near you

Labor Day weekend is a huge weekend for boaters across the state. Along with Memorial Day as the beginning of summer, this is likely the largest weekend for boating. If you live or visit a body of water of any size with navigable waters for larger boats, there’s probably a good chance you’d get to see, or maybe even participate in if you’re so inclined, a boat parade in support of the president. Many lakes have their own sort of information networking system that can outdo any technology, so you can probably find out if such an event is planned for the lake of your choice.

An Aug. 25 Federalist story captured the overriding sentiment, “boat parades have offered the Trump campaign at least some illustration of the grassroots support the president enjoys, even if they aren’t being picked up in the polls or the media.” Here in Wisconsin, and particularly here in South Central Wisconsin, boat parades will consist of a few larger, fancier boats, but most will be your average ski boat, pontoon, or fishing boats that represent a complete cross-section of the economic ladder. I haven’t seen any such events planned for Joe Biden.

With the incredible enthusiasm and energy we’re seeing for the president’s re-election, supporters are finding new ways to make their voices heard without the filter of the mainstream media. These boat parades are quickly becoming one venue of attraction. The “silent majority” that seeks to avoid the pollsters and pundits express their sentiment in yet another venue. Coming soon to a lake near you.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.