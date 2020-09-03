FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump boat parades coming to a lake near you

The flags unfurl and stand stiff in the wind created by the vessel. The flaps and snaps are often audible as the flotilla makes its way around the lake. Whoops and cheers fill the air.
Ready or not, the Labor Day weekend is upon us. The traditional last blast of summer before many schools start back up again and businesses change their hours is here, while swimming pools and outdoor amusements end their seasons. There may even be fashion points of etiquette in this passage of seasons. Fall won’t officially start for about three weeks, but we’ll soon see a smattering of colors in the forests, and harvest season is already well underway.
In this strange year that is 2020, many won’t feel like they had much of a summer from the various restrictions and limitations created by the reaction to COVID-19. Vacation plans were cancelled or substantially altered, and many are experiencing new and different ways of working on their daily jobs.
A few weeks back, I wrote about the need to unwind and take some time away from the consternation and angst so dominant this year. Perhaps you will use this Labor Day weekend to find those moments of leisure and escape however you choose. You may also get the chance to experience something different, kind of unique to this 2020 election cycle. If you’re on a lake or large river, you may bear witness to a 2020 MAGA/Trump Boat Parade.
All summer long, large gatherings of boats flying flags in support of President Donald Trump have occurred in lakes and rivers across America. An Aug. 8 Philadelphia Inquirer story helped to explain their origin stating, “Trump boat parades have taken off since they started with supporters in Florida in May, with the president unable to hold his signature large rallies because of the coronavirus pandemic.” An Aug. 16, Business Insider story covered an event where “a fleet of boats filled the waterways of Clearwater, Florida, in an effort to rally for President Donald Trump and break a Guinness World Record.”
We’ve seen the cancellation of many “traditional” parades falling in the wake of the virus. Millions of kids miss the scattering of candy along city streets, along with opportunities for brief connections or recognition. Other traditional gatherings have been impacted as well, making it more of a challenge in this 2020 year to tout your support in a very public manner. Trump’s grassroots supporters needed to be creative and innovative, and found a way. Instead, thousands have gathered, adorning their boats with American flags, Trump flags of all sorts, and other flags like the “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flag, the Thin Blue Line flag in support of law enforcement, and others, and proudly make their way near the shores in full display.
With the abundance of lakes in the Badger state, the Trump Boat Parade phenomenon has hit Wisconsin waters as well. Channel 8 in La Crosse covered a parade on the Mississippi on Aug. 21. Numerous other lakes have spawned events large and small.
Labor Day weekend is a huge weekend for boaters across the state. Along with Memorial Day as the beginning of summer, this is likely the largest weekend for boating. If you live or visit a body of water of any size with navigable waters for larger boats, there’s probably a good chance you’d get to see, or maybe even participate in if you’re so inclined, a boat parade in support of the president. Many lakes have their own sort of information networking system that can outdo any technology, so you can probably find out if such an event is planned for the lake of your choice.
An Aug. 25 Federalist story captured the overriding sentiment, “boat parades have offered the Trump campaign at least some illustration of the grassroots support the president enjoys, even if they aren’t being picked up in the polls or the media.” Here in Wisconsin, and particularly here in South Central Wisconsin, boat parades will consist of a few larger, fancier boats, but most will be your average ski boat, pontoon, or fishing boats that represent a complete cross-section of the economic ladder. I haven’t seen any such events planned for Joe Biden.
With the incredible enthusiasm and energy we’re seeing for the president’s re-election, supporters are finding new ways to make their voices heard without the filter of the mainstream media. These boat parades are quickly becoming one venue of attraction. The “silent majority” that seeks to avoid the pollsters and pundits express their sentiment in yet another venue. Coming soon to a lake near you.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
