FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump criticized just because he's Trump

Obama used Bin Laden’s death as a talking point throughout the 2012 presidential race.

Here we stand with another evil terrorist dead, taken out before more harm was inflicted on American soldiers and allies. Rather than applaud Trump as they did Obama, the left has largely sided themselves with the repugnant regime sitting in Teheran. Social media was abuzz with sympathy for Iran.

A Jan. 3 Washington Examiner story covered reaction of presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, stating “Warren thought she was striking a careful balance by acknowledging that he was a “murderer” while also attacking the decision to kill him as reckless. But even acknowledging that the man responsible for hundreds of American deaths and for orchestrating the Iranian strategy in the Middle East was a bad guy was too much for the Left to handle. Liberals quickly jumped on Warren’s comments, attacking her for employing the language used by hawks to justify war.”

I don’t believe fears of another protracted conflict are warranted. Trump has shown no interest in regime changes, and actions in Syria lead many to believe he’d rather reduce the number of troops in the region and seek remedies in other ways.

The main reason for the criticism of Trump is simply because he is Trump. Even if Soleimani’s death signaled the end of worldwide terrorism, which it won’t, Trump would still be vilified by the left. Hatred for Trump is so strong it pervades even the elimination of a known vile terrorist. We should instead be thanking the president for swift and decisive action needed.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.