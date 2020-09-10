FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump rallies broad support, Dems listen to old movie

The countdown to Nov. 3 continues—53 days to Election Day. Candidates across the board are working diligently to earn your support in this most critical election. Questions now abound about topics like energy, enthusiasm, and momentum. It’s important to gauge which candidates have done the most to rally their bases, and provide a case for more support.
Watching events unfold over this past Labor Day weekend was a picture in time where we saw unbelievable enthusiasm and outpourings of support for the re-election of President Donald Trump. Across the region and the nation, thousands of boaters participated in boat parades, with many more fervent spectators on shore. A huge assortment of flags supporting Trump, American flags, Thin Blue Line flags and more adorned the waterways.
It’s very interesting to meet with and talk to voters across the spectrum of political beliefs as the election draws nearer. Friends and acquaintances are often familiar with my political leanings. I have been both a bit surprised, and certainly quite encouraged by many of the folks who have reached out my way with questions, and provided their own stories of how they have grown to understand the need to re-elect President Trump.
We have seen a mass movement away from much of the rhetoric on the left. Among the many new movements is the #WalkAway Campaign, which in just two short years, boasts more than 175,000 members on their Facebook page, with rallies held across the nation. Their website describes their mission stating, “The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka (in) 2018. The #WalkAway Campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.” You can read thousands of comments, and hear many more testimonies for those who have woken up to the need to re-elect Trump.
There are also groups like Blacks for Trump and Latinos For Trump. The Network For Enlightened Women is available for conservative-minded college women. These organizations and more never find their way into any mainstream media outlets as real opportunities, as they do not fit their narrative of portraying all Trump supporters as uninformed rubes. It’s interesting that a common narrative will portray Trump’s base as uneducated, yet in virtually the same breath, vilify them as owning a significant amount of “white privilege.”
The largest and most passionate group spawned has been the Women For Trump. Speakers traverse the nation in a huge pink bus, informing and encouraging women across the nation. Yes, these women are very familiar with Trump’s track record, and still support him. In a Sept. 5 Fox News interview, Women For Trump representative Mercedes Schlapp said, “there are two issues that keep coming up on the #WomenForTrump tours across America the economic recovery and public safety.”
A Sept. 2 Fox Business story stated, “Private employers added 428,000 jobs in August,” calling it a “marked jump from the upwardly revised 212,000 jobs added in July.” Public safety concerns are at an all-time high with the levels of rioting, looting, and other discord occurring in many of our communities.
What about the Democratic side? In a move sure to shake the political leanings of every citizen of this state, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin is unleashing a new weapon in the cast of “The Princess Bride.” I can’t make this up.
A Sept. 7 Fox6 News story reported, “The cast of the “The Princess Bride” is hosting a special reunion for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The party’s website made the announcement of an exclusive script reading.” While “Vizzini” in the 1987 movie opined “never get involved in a land war in Asia,” it’s really “Inconceivable” this stunt would move the needle. It’s a great movie, full of funny commentary and enduring quotes. My biggest concern? Who plays Andre the Giant’s role? I don’t look to the movie, or any of the cast members for political direction.
Seriously, is that the best you have? To gather the cast from a 33-year-old movie for a script reading with some Trump-bashing thrown in? I’ll take Trump’s record economic growth, more international stability, better trade agreements, protections for the unborn, preserving First Amendment speech opportunities and Second Amendment rights over a script reading of an old movie I can watch anytime.
Voters across the state and America are learning more about the stark differences in the paths our nation will take moving forward, and are opting to hop aboard the “Trump Train.” Much better than “The Princess Bride’s” “Cliffs of Insanity.”
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
