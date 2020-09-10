FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump rallies broad support, Dems listen to old movie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The countdown to Nov. 3 continues—53 days to Election Day. Candidates across the board are working diligently to earn your support in this most critical election. Questions now abound about topics like energy, enthusiasm, and momentum. It’s important to gauge which candidates have done the most to rally their bases, and provide a case for more support.

Watching events unfold over this past Labor Day weekend was a picture in time where we saw unbelievable enthusiasm and outpourings of support for the re-election of President Donald Trump. Across the region and the nation, thousands of boaters participated in boat parades, with many more fervent spectators on shore. A huge assortment of flags supporting Trump, American flags, Thin Blue Line flags and more adorned the waterways.

It’s very interesting to meet with and talk to voters across the spectrum of political beliefs as the election draws nearer. Friends and acquaintances are often familiar with my political leanings. I have been both a bit surprised, and certainly quite encouraged by many of the folks who have reached out my way with questions, and provided their own stories of how they have grown to understand the need to re-elect President Trump.