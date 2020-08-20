FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump visits Wisconsin; Biden stays home

Air Force One gently lands at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh in all its patriotic splendor, and follows a specific routine prior to the ceremonial presidential wave at the top of the stairs. A thunderous ovation awaits the approaching president today. President Donald Trump has decided to counter the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee with a rally in Oshkosh.
Monday’s visit, and others by members of the Trump campaign this week during the DNC further underscore the intense battleground Wisconsin has become. The Democrats aren’t holding whatever convention they can muster here because they wanted to ride “The Hop” in downtown Milwaukee – they came because Hillary Clinton snubbed Wisconsin in 2016.
Trump underscored Wisconsin’s importance. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story Monday shared Trump’s sentiments toward the gathered crowd “I won’t forget you — just like you didn’t forget me in 2016. This has been an incredible experience getting to know you,” he said. “I’ve been here a lot ... we’ve been good for each other.”
A smaller-than-usual gathering is at the airport to greet the president. Unlike super-sized rallies Trump has held across the nation since 2016, this is a much more intimate gathering of just 1,000 or so attendees in a more “private” setting, with deference to the current challenges. The procedures and protocols are somewhat different with the spacing of seating, prevalence of mask-wearing and oftentimes elbow-bumping replacing handshakes and hugs throughout the crowd.
What does not differ from other rallies is the enthusiasm and fervor of the attendees. People from all walks of life come together in unity to support our current president, and are working tirelessly to bring home four more years of President Trump. There is a palpable energy in and around the airplane hangar that is doubling as a seating area. There is little that can dissuade this ardent army of supporters.
As is often repeated, Trump calls this the most important election of our lifetime. It’s a phrase you hear nearly every election cycle, but it’s hard to imagine a circumstance where there is a greater need to rally around the president. The contrasting futures presented by the major parties offer a stark contrast.
He spoke of the strength of the economy prior to the pandemic, and how we’re starting to see more evidence of a stronger economy returning. Trump touted the fact that on Monday the NASDAQ index reached an all-time high. A Reuters story that day reporting, “the Nasdaq surged to a record high close on Monday, while the S&P 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by Nvidia and other technology stocks.” Continued economic improvement would prove detrimental to presumptive nominee Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Trump reminded the crowd of the recent round of tax benefits benefiting nearly all American taxpayers. Those who contend tax breaks benefit higher-income earners should also analyze who pays the most in taxes. Those tax breaks directly led to a stronger economy.
In stark contrast, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders helped to kick off the Democratic Convention by making more empty promises of more free stuff. A New York Times story Monday stated, “Mr. Sanders listed the details of Mr. Biden’s policy platform, including raising the minimum wage, paid family leave (and) lowering the eligibility age for Medicare.” Of course, no mention of how to pay for it. It’s well documented Biden wants to raise your taxes.
Former Vice President Biden still remains seemingly anchored in the basement of his Delaware home. Also missing from this important election cycle conversation is the opportunity to ask Biden any pressing questions. Questions about whether Biden would even participate in a debate with Trump have arisen. Simply put, Biden and Trump need to debate. In public. An Aug. 7, US News and World Report story bore the headline, “Where’s Joe Biden”? When’s the last time we saw Biden in public? Given his long-standing history of gaffes and other awkward moments, it’s no wonder they want Biden in a place where his damage potential is limited.
Trump has been vocal about the need to return to a sense of law and order in our cities and other communities. Biden has been virtually silent in any condemnation of the lawlessness, violence, and chaos plaguing many of our largest cities. Who do you want enforcing the rule of law?
Who is going to earn your vote? The president, who has worked tirelessly to help foster economic growth and stability, or the career politician who has promised to raise everyone’s taxes? Will you support the candidate working tirelessly to meet voters while still maintaining responsibilities, or the candidate who stays in his basement? The choice is clear in 2020.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
