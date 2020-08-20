FROSTMAN COLUMN: Trump visits Wisconsin; Biden stays home

In stark contrast, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders helped to kick off the Democratic Convention by making more empty promises of more free stuff. A New York Times story Monday stated, “Mr. Sanders listed the details of Mr. Biden’s policy platform, including raising the minimum wage, paid family leave (and) lowering the eligibility age for Medicare.” Of course, no mention of how to pay for it. It’s well documented Biden wants to raise your taxes.

Former Vice President Biden still remains seemingly anchored in the basement of his Delaware home. Also missing from this important election cycle conversation is the opportunity to ask Biden any pressing questions. Questions about whether Biden would even participate in a debate with Trump have arisen. Simply put, Biden and Trump need to debate. In public. An Aug. 7, US News and World Report story bore the headline, “Where’s Joe Biden”? When’s the last time we saw Biden in public? Given his long-standing history of gaffes and other awkward moments, it’s no wonder they want Biden in a place where his damage potential is limited.

Trump has been vocal about the need to return to a sense of law and order in our cities and other communities. Biden has been virtually silent in any condemnation of the lawlessness, violence, and chaos plaguing many of our largest cities. Who do you want enforcing the rule of law?

Who is going to earn your vote? The president, who has worked tirelessly to help foster economic growth and stability, or the career politician who has promised to raise everyone’s taxes? Will you support the candidate working tirelessly to meet voters while still maintaining responsibilities, or the candidate who stays in his basement? The choice is clear in 2020.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.