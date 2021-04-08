FROSTMAN COLUMN: Two minutes for your two cents on the budget

Sales taxes are very regressive, meaning those earning lower incomes pay a disproportionate share of the taxes. Lower income earners spend a larger percentage of their disposable income, therefore having a larger proportion of their purchases subjected to sales taxes. If you’re looking for a way to generate more revenue from those with less, a sales tax is a good way to do it. I staunchly oppose this passing of the buck, quite literally, by Evers.

Evers, the former State Superintendent of Schools, is proposing a big increase in public school spending totaling $1.6 billion, while he proposes freezing enrollment in all the choice programs. He wants to complete the return to the “two-thirds” funding from the state which started under Gov. Tommy Thompson, and as many Democrats seem to forget, was abandoned in the first budget from former Gov. Jim Doyle. The WPR broadcast of Feb. 16, also mentioned “Evers was proposing the largest overall increase in university spending in the past two decades.”

There is so much more not to like about the nearly 10% overall increase in spending over the next two years, it will be a great challenge to fit it all into two minutes. We simply can’t afford all this new spending, particularly in light of all the challenges faced by both individuals and businesses in this past year.