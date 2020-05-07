FROSTMAN COLUMN: Views in opinion columns are intended to evoke reactions

Mom was born in the depths of the Depression into a large working-class family in Superior. Life was often one without much, a fact my mom shared many times. Early in her life, she saw several of her brothers go off to fight in World War II. Staunchly conservative, mom requested her obituary include the fact she was a Republican. She spent many years in municipal offices, working a variety of jobs that brought her into the thick of local governments. My grandfather was a long time chairman of the Douglas County GOP, while my other grandfather was a Republican sheriff of Bayfield County throughout the Depression.

I would hope in her infinite kindness and love she’d look down with favor. Though she passed more than a decade ago, there are many moments I wish we could chat, or I hear forceful opinions in my mind. I’m drawn to a reflection of my own family, with my wife and her relationship to our children, and see the unending love, compassion, and caring she exudes on all of us each day. She also understands the political firebrand in me.

Part of being a political firebrand is having a thick skin. Since being called an “extremist” in my 2011 School Board campaign, I realized there is little decorum left in political exchanges. Can’t do much with “Orange man bad,” or “you want people to die” retorts.

I ask you to keep compliments coming, as they assist in my resolve. The criticisms as well, for they encourage me to keep expressing my thoughts. In this most unusual of times, may this Mother’s Day be one where however facilitated, you can think of, or share time with the one you call “Mom.” Stay safe.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.