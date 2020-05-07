FROSTMAN COLUMN: Views in opinion columns are intended to evoke reactions
FROSTMAN COLUMN: Views in opinion columns are intended to evoke reactions

Amid all the consternation and uncertainty that has significantly altered our daily routines, I wanted to take a few moments to thank you for your continued support and criticism as I bring you my thoughts. It is truly an honor to have a forum in which to present views that often create controversy and guttural reactions. I sincerely thank the editors and staff for their continued support.

I’m well versed in the idea this column may present ideas and positions that will cause some of you to cheer, and others to rile in disgruntlement. I would submit to you a reaction is the expected and intended outcome of an opinion column. I’ve done my weekly job correctly if you reach the point where it evokes a reaction, positive or negative.

There needs to be controversy. I expect some to disagree with my views. However, we all need to hear voices outside our own echo chamber and understand other viewpoints exist. You are welcome to opinions other than what I contend. Ongoing exchanges have facilitated new acquaintances and alliances, and a few correspondents with whom I rarely agree, but respect differences of opinion.

I am a Republican, and supporter of President Donald Trump. He is certainly a very flawed man who tweets way too much, but I largely support the policies he has implemented. I am an NRA member who has and will vigorously defend the Second Amendment. Completely and unequivocally pro-life, I will continue to speak for those whose voices are silenced.

I support School Choice. We’ve got thousands of outstanding teachers and staff in Wisconsin public schools. We also have staff who would promote an agenda contradictory to values held by many, particularly students of faith. There is a concerted effort to minimize the power of the parent in those choices.

Parents’ choices are also being undermined in medical freedoms. This will become a massive flashpoint as society at large seeks a long-term plan to deal with COVID-19. Many vaccines have proven to be helpful, but it must remain a choice in the hands of parents in coordination with their health care provider to make educated and informed decisions regarding the regimen of vaccines before us.

I firmly believe capitalism is the most viable way to improve the economic standing for all. In the history of the planet, socialism has never worked. Capitalism comes with the understanding life is often not fair. We all suffer setbacks, challenges, and hurdles to our hopes of success, and reliance on government often won’t make those stumbling blocks go away. Though it often seems a pipe dream, I would hope we can someday work to make government less intrusive in our everyday lives.

This Sunday, May 10, will mark Mother’s Day. Spring has flown by with the myriad changes in all our lives and routines. As I list these beliefs, it is my sincere hope my mom would look down upon them with favor.

Mom was born in the depths of the Depression into a large working-class family in Superior. Life was often one without much, a fact my mom shared many times. Early in her life, she saw several of her brothers go off to fight in World War II. Staunchly conservative, mom requested her obituary include the fact she was a Republican. She spent many years in municipal offices, working a variety of jobs that brought her into the thick of local governments. My grandfather was a long time chairman of the Douglas County GOP, while my other grandfather was a Republican sheriff of Bayfield County throughout the Depression.

I would hope in her infinite kindness and love she’d look down with favor. Though she passed more than a decade ago, there are many moments I wish we could chat, or I hear forceful opinions in my mind. I’m drawn to a reflection of my own family, with my wife and her relationship to our children, and see the unending love, compassion, and caring she exudes on all of us each day. She also understands the political firebrand in me.

Part of being a political firebrand is having a thick skin. Since being called an “extremist” in my 2011 School Board campaign, I realized there is little decorum left in political exchanges. Can’t do much with “Orange man bad,” or “you want people to die” retorts.

I ask you to keep compliments coming, as they assist in my resolve. The criticisms as well, for they encourage me to keep expressing my thoughts. In this most unusual of times, may this Mother’s Day be one where however facilitated, you can think of, or share time with the one you call “Mom.” Stay safe.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

