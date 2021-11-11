FROSTMAN COLUMN: Virginia election highlights parental frustration with public schools

There are moments in campaigns that sink the candidate’s chances of winning in short order. Older folks may recall 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis, and his laughable footage in a tank. Who can forget 2004 presidential hopeful Howard Dean and his famous scream?
A big gaffe at the wrong time can spell disaster.
Enter former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, amid his bid to become governor again. During a Sept. 28 debate with Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, the topic turned to education, and according to a Sept. 29 Washington Examiner story, Youngkin challenged McAuliffe on legislation he vetoed while governor “that would have alerted parents when there was sexually explicit content in instructional materials.” Defending his veto, McAuliffe stated, “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision.” McAuliffe then stated the oft-repeated line, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Game over for McAuliffe and other Democrats. A state that President Joe Biden carried by more than 10% in 2020, suddenly went red, for Republican Youngkin, along with an historic victory for Winsome Sears as Lt. Governor. While Democrats fight about massive spending proposals, this comment on the hubris of the educational “system” and efforts to marginalize parents was the real and welcome death knell for McAuliffe.
A very tight gubernatorial race in New Jersey, where Biden won by 15%, spoke to the strength of the message of empowering parents and communities with a voice in schools resonates with voters, regardless of other political leanings.
Across the state, and the nation, we’ve seen action and engagement by concerned parents and community members who are simply fed up with the way that public education has turned further and further to the left, and they’re especially tired of the obfuscation and lack of response or action from school officials.
These concerns include masking, and vaccination requirements or protocols and information given to students whether parents know it or not. It includes policies of keeping vital information from parents about how a child may say they want to identify, materials in libraries clearly inappropriate for particular age groups, and the prevailing political dogma used in public schools.
Where do parents go to get answers to questions and concerns they have about what is happening in America’s public school classrooms? Whether you agree with these parent and community concerns or not, we should all be able to have questions answered. Where do they go? They may try initially with a teacher of staff member, but often find those on the ground aren’t the ones making the decisions, so they move up the chain. When they are rebuffed or ignored by principals or administrators, folks find themselves wanting to speak to the elected officials—school boards, who are theoretically “our” voice in schools. That’s why you see countless school board meetings across the country with parents and community members furious at school officials. Their voices aren’t being heard.
Parents and community members who seek answers and accountability may be called “credible threats,” or described as “domestic terrorists” as in a comment later rescinded by the National School Board Association. We aren’t “terrorists,” but simply parents seeking answers, who are often strident in their cause out of frustration at the lack of answers, and those concerns, are within the context of their professional duties. It is important to avoid and not condone any personal attacks.
What is a parent to do if school or elected officials don’t respond to emails or calls? The way most public meetings are structured there is no interactive discussion. So, how does one ever get an answer from a school board member? Is there no accountability? School boards largely defer many decisions to school administrators, and perhaps board members are reluctant to respond to even the simplest of questions. If you don’t respond, why are you there? School board elections are coming next April. How are your board members doing? For far too long, these seats have been at the mercy of the teacher’s unions, so unless you go with the far-left agenda, you can’t join in any reindeer games. Bear in mind this isn’t an isolated issue in one particular local school, or several local schools. This challenge plagues our educational system from coast to coast.
What to do? Above all, what we can do as parents and community members is stay engaged. Keep showing up at meetings. Keep speaking up. Be respectful. Be persistent. Your kids are counting on you to stay the course, and fight for their futures.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.