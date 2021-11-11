FROSTMAN COLUMN: Virginia election highlights parental frustration with public schools

Parents and community members who seek answers and accountability may be called “credible threats,” or described as “domestic terrorists” as in a comment later rescinded by the National School Board Association. We aren’t “terrorists,” but simply parents seeking answers, who are often strident in their cause out of frustration at the lack of answers, and those concerns, are within the context of their professional duties. It is important to avoid and not condone any personal attacks.

What is a parent to do if school or elected officials don’t respond to emails or calls? The way most public meetings are structured there is no interactive discussion. So, how does one ever get an answer from a school board member? Is there no accountability? School boards largely defer many decisions to school administrators, and perhaps board members are reluctant to respond to even the simplest of questions. If you don’t respond, why are you there? School board elections are coming next April. How are your board members doing? For far too long, these seats have been at the mercy of the teacher’s unions, so unless you go with the far-left agenda, you can’t join in any reindeer games. Bear in mind this isn’t an isolated issue in one particular local school, or several local schools. This challenge plagues our educational system from coast to coast.

What to do? Above all, what we can do as parents and community members is stay engaged. Keep showing up at meetings. Keep speaking up. Be respectful. Be persistent. Your kids are counting on you to stay the course, and fight for their futures.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.